Morning Lookout: Good Shepherd community mourns; Nat Young starts strong at J-Bay

Good morning, Santa Cruz.

It’s Wednesday, July 13. And, yes, it will be another gorgeous day in paradise with highs in the low- to mid-70s.

When I heard from a friend last week that Good Shepherd Catholic School had closed abruptly, I knew there would be some very upset people around these parts.

One of just a handful of elementary-level private schools in the northern part of the county, Good Shepherd was very popular — and especially for families who had seen multiple generations matriculate there. Sure enough, a notable family fits that category: The Bargettos.

More on that story from Hillary Ojeda, below.

Nat Young got off to a superb start at Jeffreys Bay in South Africa early this morning, posting one of the highest individual wave scores (8.17) and outlasting the world’s top-ranked surfer Filipe Toledo. That gives him an instant spot in the contest’s final 16.

Nat called it afterward the best he’s ever surfed the wave at J-Bay, known as one of the most iconic worldwide. I’ll re-link my interview with him below in case you missed it yesterday.

Now onto the headlines...



‘Tell the school goodbye’: Families, staff, alums heartbroken by closure of 60-year-old Good Shepherd

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

After 60 years of serving families in Santa Cruz, Good Shepherd Catholic School closed on June 30. Officials from the Diocese of Monterey said declining enrollment and financial challenges led them to shutter its doors, but families feel they had a chance to keep it open. Hillary has the details here.

Lily Belli on Food: Tomato Red Alert, a summer podcast playlist and Watsonville leads in compost

(Via Pixabay)

Tomato Watch 2022 has begun and devout tomato worshipper Lily Belli has her eyes stubbornly peeled. ‘Stone fruit and strawberries are out in full force at local farmers markets, but I have yet to see any sign of the most iconic of summer fruits,’ Lily reports. That and much more from her here.

ICE banned from using contractors to arrest immigrants at California jails, prisons

A settlement bans U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials from leaning on private contractors to arrest immigrants at state prisons and jails. The LA Times has the story here.

ICYMI: Santa Cruz composer reflects on California’s new climate normal in ‘The End of Rain’

(Via Michael Altobello)

Santa Cruz native Scott Ordway will be on hand July 29 when the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music presents the world premiere of his multimedia meditation on life amid the threats of drought and wildfire. Wallace with the details here.

ICYMI: Nat Young’s pro surfing comeback a byproduct of passion, perseverance, family

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz surfer Nat Young is the top professional wave rider that Surf City has ever produced. But hanging onto your spot among the World Surf League’s top competitors is no small feat and Young’s tumultuous land life — watching his mom Rosie lose an extended battle with cancer — took a severe toll on his psyche. Sixteen months after her death, Young’s spirited and meditative comeback is in full swing. And this is only Chapter 1. Nat’s comeback story.

