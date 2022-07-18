Morning Lookout: Santa Cruz city workers looking for new contract; UCSC to provide abortion pills

Happy Monday, everyone,

All CSU and UC campuses, including UCSC, will begin providing abortion pills at the start of 2023, mandated by a new state law.

Tough bargaining: Unionized Santa Cruz city workers face difficulties of affordability, inflation, budgets

(SEIU Local 521)

Five months into contract negotiations, the city’s trash collectors, water treatment worker and park maintenance people, among many others, aim for a new contract amid spiraling affordability issues. Are they as far apart as they seem? Might there be a strike? Max has the details here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY AT THE COUNTY LEVEL: County workers protest working conditions, say they are on the edge of a strike

As California prepares for Roe refugees, UCSC, and all UC and CSU campuses, will provide abortion pills

(Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Santa Cruz)

Under a new state law, all UC and Cal State campuses will start providing medication abortion beginning Jan. 1. In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, opening up abortion appointments on university campuses could ease pressure on local clinics, which will likely see an influx of out-of-state patients. Hillary and CalMatters with the update.

➤ MORE ROE COVERAGE, HERE

