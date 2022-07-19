Morning Lookout: Sí Se Puede providing hope; another view of pride flag flap

Good morning, everyone!

It’s Tuesday, July 19, and we’re looking at more sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s around the county. We’re also seeing some very solid long-period south swell in the water, so please issue warnings to those who may not be accustomed to our beautiful dangers.

Sí Se Puede means Yes, you can in Spanish. If you don’t know about the Sí Se Puede residential treatment program in Watsonville, you should. I paid a visit recently and the comeback stories in an often underlooked community are moving, to say the least.

‘Like a family’: Sí Se Puede, an addiction recovery beacon in Watsonville, looks to meet expanding need

(Mark Conley / Lookout Santa Cruz)

For three decades, a single-story house that sits on a quiet street in the middle of Watsonville has helped men heal their addictions. It is the state’s first bilingual recovery program of its kind. Many have gone on to successful lives and careers; others couldn’t outrun their demons. But those who have dedicated their lives to creating a brotherhood of recovery at the Sí Se Puede residential treatment program realize they are making a significant difference for the Latino population of South County. The full story is here.

Opinion: Lookout missed the context on Scotts Valley Pride flag debate

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Scotts Valley Vice Mayor Jim Reed wants to set the record straight on the Scotts Valley Pride flag debate Lookout covered in late June. He says Lookout took his comments about how to legally allow the flag to fly, and comparisons he made to extending the same privileges to the KKK, out of context and missed the larger discussion of how councilmembers and governments have to consider legal issues. If the Pride flag flies, what other flags could then also be allowed? Reed worries the public does not appreciate the legal complications elected leaders face, and that this gap in understanding can lead to a skewed perception that there is disagreement, when none exists. Read his op-ed here.

