Lookout PM: A new Abbott Square taqueria & the complexities of Pleasure Point

Good evening, everyone.

When I got a text from Lily Belli late this morning (the one you should all sign up for here), I just happened to be at Abbott Square, right near the new taqueria opening up in the Octagon called Vamonos Comida.

I call that Friday serendipity. I ordered some street tacos that were excellent. More from Lily on that and much more in Eaters Digest below.

The latest in our area guides is led by a first-person experience from a lifelong resident of Pleasure Point. He also put together a collection of people, places and lore from the one-time land of cow pasture and chicken coops.

To those headlines and more...



Vamonos Comida opens in the Octagon and farewell to Funk’s Franks

(Lookout Santa Cruz)

Eaters Digest: Belly Goat Burgers owners open a Mexican cantina in the Octagon, Chicago-inspired food truck Funk’s Franks says goodbye, and a few summer pleasures to enjoy before the season’s gone. Lily has the scoop here.

Pleasure Point: A rapidly changing, surf-obsessed neighborhood with a gritty past

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What’s the Point? Pleasure Point’s beat-up beach cottages are being torn down to erect multistory, multimillion-dollar homes. For lifelong Point denizens like the author, the changing face of an iconic neighborhood — one of California’s last rough-edged coastal zones — hasn’t been without its pros and cons. While the scene has become livelier and friendlier over the years, the cost of living has soared, sending many longtime locals packing. Read Neal Kearney’s experience here.

That’s all I’ve got for you today — and this week. Have a great weekend and let’s do it again on Monday.

Mark Conley

Lookout Santa Cruz