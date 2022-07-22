Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Sunset at Pleasure Point
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM: A new Abbott Square taqueria & the complexities of Pleasure Point

By Mark Conley
Good evening, everyone.

When I got a text from Lily Belli late this morning (the one you should all sign up for here), I just happened to be at Abbott Square, right near the new taqueria opening up in the Octagon called Vamonos Comida.

I call that Friday serendipity. I ordered some street tacos that were excellent. More from Lily on that and much more in Eaters Digest below.

The latest in our area guides is led by a first-person experience from a lifelong resident of Pleasure Point. He also put together a collection of people, places and lore from the one-time land of cow pasture and chicken coops.

To those headlines and more...

Vamonos Comida opens in the Octagon and farewell to Funk’s Franks

The barbacoa taco and pollo frito taco at Vamonos Comida.
(Lookout Santa Cruz)

Eaters Digest: Belly Goat Burgers owners open a Mexican cantina in the Octagon, Chicago-inspired food truck Funk’s Franks says goodbye, and a few summer pleasures to enjoy before the season’s gone. Lily has the scoop here.

Pleasure Point: A rapidly changing, surf-obsessed neighborhood with a gritty past

The overview of Pleasure Point.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What’s the Point? Pleasure Point’s beat-up beach cottages are being torn down to erect multistory, multimillion-dollar homes. For lifelong Point denizens like the author, the changing face of an iconic neighborhood — one of California’s last rough-edged coastal zones — hasn’t been without its pros and cons. While the scene has become livelier and friendlier over the years, the cost of living has soared, sending many longtime locals packing. Read Neal Kearney’s experience here.

Daily Recap

That’s all I’ve got for you today — and this week. Have a great weekend and let’s do it again on Monday.

Mark Conley
Lookout Santa Cruz

Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

