Morning Lookout: A deep dive on Pleasure Point and another helping of Eaters Digest

We might also see some smoke from the Anzar fire, which is burning just east of the county line near Aromas; per Cal Fire, it had burned 100 acres and was 25% contained as of 7:30 a.m. Friday, forcing evacuations.

#Anzar fire in SanBenito Co has burned more than 100 acres. Evacuations are in progress 1 home destroyed 4 threatened. Evacuation point at Anzar High School Hwy 129 at Rogge Lane closed pic.twitter.com/OmcZl0DciG — Phillip Gomez (@KSBWPhil) July 22, 2022

Closer to home this morning, we’re rolling out our latest Area Guide, with Neal Kearney taking us on a tour of Pleasure Point, with history, landmarks, famous folks and more.

Over on the Westside, meanwhile, UC Santa Cruz is getting $89 million from the latest state budget for its Kresge College renewal project, which will boost on-campus housing — very much needed in the current market.

And not that we need another reason to welcome Friday, but Lily Belli delivers one anyway with her latest Eaters Digest — so please, put on that bib and come along as we slurp up the day’s top headlines.

Pleasure Point’s rough edges have smoothed — a blessing and a curse for diehard locals

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Pleasure Point’s beat-up beach cottages are being torn down to erect multistory, multimillion-dollar homes. For lifelong Point denizens like Neal Kearney, the changing face of an iconic neighborhood — one of California’s last gritty surf ‘hoods — has been a yin-and-yang experience. The cost of living has soared, sending many longtime locals packing — and yet it’s become a livelier, friendlier scene that’s a nicer and safer place overall. Get the full tour here, with Pleasure Point history, landmarks, local lore, famous folks and more.

EATERS DIGEST: Vamonos Comida opens in the Octagon and farewell to Funk’s Franks

(Lookout Santa Cruz)

Belly Goat Burgers owners open a Mexican cantina in the Octagon, Chicago-inspired food truck Funk’s Franks says goodbye, and a few summer pleasures to enjoy before the season’s gone. Consume the latest from Lily Belli.

