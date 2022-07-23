Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Latest News

Sunday Reads: Climate change pays a visit to Wallace’s neighborhood

Share

Wait, watch and worry: My encounter with California’s everpresent wildfire threat reality

The Anzar Fire erupted on Thursday afternoon just east of Aromas, in San Benito County.
(Tina Baine)

We’re well aware of the global climate crisis and the heightening risks of fire in the Golden State. But when the plumes of smoke appear outside our own windows, the questions become immediate and personal. Wallace on this week’s Aromas fire.

10 hot jobs PROMOTED CONTENT ROADBLOCK (July 17, 2022)
(Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board)

‘I love Matt Scott’: Santa Cruz icon and beloved friend needs us

Matt Scott
(Via Facebook)

Matt Scott was severely injured in a motorcycle accident July 1, and more than 900 people have rallied to help him as he faces a long recovery. Ann Wasserman has known Matt for decades, she writes, and misses his warmth, smile and her regular “Matt sightings” around town. Ann and friends share here.

midsummer membership sale on Lookout

In case you missed it

Housing Matters PROMOTED CONTENT ROADBLOCK

Latest NewsSunday Reads Archive

Past Newsletters

Follow Lookout on social media