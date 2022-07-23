Sunday Reads: Climate change pays a visit to Wallace’s neighborhood
Wait, watch and worry: My encounter with California’s everpresent wildfire threat reality
We’re well aware of the global climate crisis and the heightening risks of fire in the Golden State. But when the plumes of smoke appear outside our own windows, the questions become immediate and personal. Wallace on this week’s Aromas fire.
‘I love Matt Scott’: Santa Cruz icon and beloved friend needs us
Matt Scott was severely injured in a motorcycle accident July 1, and more than 900 people have rallied to help him as he faces a long recovery. Ann Wasserman has known Matt for decades, she writes, and misses his warmth, smile and her regular “Matt sightings” around town. Ann and friends share here.
