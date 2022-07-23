Sunday Reads: Climate change pays a visit to Wallace’s neighborhood

Wait, watch and worry: My encounter with California’s everpresent wildfire threat reality

(Tina Baine)

We’re well aware of the global climate crisis and the heightening risks of fire in the Golden State. But when the plumes of smoke appear outside our own windows, the questions become immediate and personal. Wallace on this week’s Aromas fire.

(Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board)

‘I love Matt Scott’: Santa Cruz icon and beloved friend needs us

Matt Scott was severely injured in a motorcycle accident July 1, and more than 900 people have rallied to help him as he faces a long recovery. Ann Wasserman has known Matt for decades, she writes, and misses his warmth, smile and her regular “Matt sightings” around town. Ann and friends share here.