Morning Lookout: Behind the 988 launch; the ever-present danger of wildfire

We’re starting off the final full week of July by looking at a milestone in how local and national officials respond to those facing mental health crises: 988, the new hotline number that launched earlier this month.

Meanwhile, a fire near Yosemite National Park exploded over the weekend to become California’s largest this season — and after a blaze broke out near Aromas last week, it’s yet another reminder of how the threat of wildfire can become immediate and personal, Wallace Baine writes.

And with Matt Scott, a Santa Cruz icon and friend to many around the county, facing a long recovery after a devastating motorcycle accident, Ann Wasserman writes about him in our Community Voices opinion section.

Getting ready for the era of 988: The new local — and national — crisis hotline increase has launched

The 988 hotline launched July 16, and Santa Cruz County mental health officials say they have noticed a slight increase in calls. The hotline is one part of a larger, yearslong effort to reshape the response to mental health crises. Hillary Ojeda has the details.

Wait, watch and worry: My encounter with California’s ever-present wildfire threat reality

(Via Tina Baine)

We’re well aware of the global climate crisis and the heightening risks of fire in the Golden State. But when the plumes of smoke appear outside our own windows, the questions become immediate and personal, Wallace Baine writes after fire broke out last week near Aromas. Read his full column here.

