Morning Lookout: Casalegno’s CZU-inspired reinvention; COVID in numbers and art

First up this morning is Lily Belli, who brings us the story of the rebirth of a Soquel San Jose Road landmark: Three Sisters Three Corners at Casalegno’s is more than just a place for a quick coffee pit stop, part of Gina Lund’s post-CZU fire reinvention.

Meanwhile, with the latest Omicron subvariant driving COVID numbers upward, Max Chun has a look at how the county is tracking cases and what a new vaccine and possible booster could mean.

And in our Community Voices opinion section, local artist Marie Cameron writes about how a rainbow at Pajaro Dunes was the revelation she needed for a project that helped get her through the pandemic’s worst days.

The CZU-inspired birth of Three Sisters Three Corners at Casalegno’s

Gina Lund, like so many others around Santa Cruz County, saw her life and community changed by the 2020 fires. She has reinvented a nearly 100-year-old country store in Soquel, aiming to create a new community center — and reinforce the local economy of food growers. Lily Belli has the story.

Santa Cruz County COVID tracking getting more sophisticated as a new vaccine enters environment

Omicron’s emergence has caused 2022 to look a little bit different, with more surges and reconsideration of mask mandates than was expected during the vaccine campaign of 2021. But can a traditional vaccine — one officials hope will get more people vaccinated — and a booster that targets Omicron spell the beginning of the end of the variant’s reign? Get the details from Max Chun.

