Sunday Reads: Big Basin’s healing powers and the case for microdosing

Big Basin is back, and redwoods deliver a tonic for our times

(Wallace Baine / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The beloved state park in the Santa Cruz Mountains was radically reshaped by the 2020 CZU Complex fire, beginning its gradual reopening only in recent weeks. In the shoots of green amid the charred trees, Wallace Baine sees a hopeful message about how nature and humanity alike can sprout anew after trauma. Read his Sunday column from Big Basin, with photos from Kevin Painchaud.

(Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board)

I think microdosing should be legal: Let’s fight depression and anxiety with ancient medicine

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

LeTa Jussila believes “magic” mushrooms could be key to helping us escape depression, alleviate anxiety and migraines and overcome trauma and PTSD. Standing among the redwoods in the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park, she explains in a video for Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section what psilocybin is and how Santa Cruz and our nation are moving toward decriminalizing it for medicinal purposes. Find the full video here.

