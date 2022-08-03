Morning Lookout: Capitola Mall thinks local; Cabrillo invests in Hispanic students

Why, good morning, friends and neighbors! It is Aug. 3, and at this hour I’m still on the fence about whether it’s already Wednesday or only Wednesday. Either way, the forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds around Santa Cruz County, with highs (stop me if you’ve heard this one before) from the 90s in the mountains to the 70s closer to the water.

There’s a different kind mix these days at Capitola Mall, Lily Belli reports, with rumors of its demise greatly exaggerated as it leans into attracting local businesses. (And in case you missed it, Lily’s Tuesday food and drink newsletter was packed with goodies, including the Trout Farm Inn’s big splash and what we’ll be calling Beer Thirty’s next outpost.)

Down the road, Cabrillo College is revisiting the question of how it can better serve its Hispanic students and the greater Hispanic community around them; president Matt Wetstein filled Hillary Ojeda in on the school’s ongoing efforts.

There’s much more in Wednesday’s headlines, including the death of beloved Los Angeles Dodgers voice Vin Scully, so let’s have a look.

Thinking outside of the (big) box: Capitola Mall leans into local

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A half-century after opening, the Capitola Mall still hosts familiar national chain stores like Macy’s, Target and Kohl’s. But with a redevelopment on the horizon, 50% of the mall’s businesses are now locally owned. Lily Belli has the details.

➤ ANOTHER LOCAL REINVENTION: The CZU-inspired birth of Three Sisters Three Corners at Casalegno’s (Lookout)

Cabrillo College question: How to better serve its Hispanic students?

(Lookout Santa Cruz)

Cabrillo College administrators, staff and faculty finalized a report focusing on recommendations for the college to better serve its Hispanic students — who make up almost 50% of the school’s student population. President Matt Wetstein told Lookout about some of the highlights. Hillary Ojeda reports.

➤ RELATED: Cabrillo College renaming on track for fall decision (Lookout)

