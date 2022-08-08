Morning Lookout: Watsonville playwright’s most personal work yet; ruminations on graveyards

Good morning, friends! It is Monday, Aug. 8, and it looks to be a mostly sunny day ahead around Santa Cruz County, with temps in the 70s and 80s — a solid forecast for all of you trying to soak up the last few days before school ramps back up.

We’re taking to the stage this morning, with Max Chun sitting down with Watsonville-born Spike Wong about his latest play, in which he explores his identity as an Asian growing up in America.

Wallace Baine is also in the house, writing about a recent visit to cemeteries around Los Angeles and how cremation is changing traditional burial rituals.

We also have a Community Voices opinion piece from a Santa Cruz High student about abortion and a teen pregnancy scare, so follow along as we hit the Monday headlines.

Watsonville-born playwright Spike Wong explores his identity through his work — and makes up for lost time

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Spike Wong’s latest play, “White Sky, Falling Dragon,” is just weeks away from its COVID-delayed premiere Aug. 26. Very possibly his most personal work thus far, the production is the culmination of a long quest to further ground himself in his identity — and regain what he and his family lost by living and growing up Asian in America. Here’s his full Q&A with Max Chun.

Graveyards are our thing: As resting places fade into history, how can we pay our respects?

(Wallace Baine / Lookout Santa Cruz)

There is deep solace and even joy to be found in cemeteries, and they’re one of the few spots that are so far largely immune to the hordes that make visiting so many other public places such a trial. But trends in cremation, pressures in the real-estate market, and other factors have made cemeteries less sacred than they once were. Read Wallace’s Sunday column.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz