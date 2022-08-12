Morning Lookout: Worrying data on homeless vets; behind Boardwalk’s playlist & Eaters Digest

Greetings and salutations! It’s Friday, Aug. 12, and a sunny day and weekend are on tap for Santa Cruz County, with temps heading for the 70s closer to the bay and into the 90s in the mountains.

With a recent survey suggesting that the number of homeless veterans in the county has more than doubled, local officials and advocates are searching for answers — and Mark Conley talked to them about the data and what’s next.

Meanwhile, if you’ve ever wondered who’s responsible for the playlist at the Boardwalk, you’re in for a treat. Wallace Baine went behind the scenes with the amusement park’s audio systems supervisor, who’s got lots of tricks up his sleeve. (While we’re on the topic of Wallace, don’t miss his recommendation-packed Weekender, surveying our arts and entertainment scene.)

If you want a little umami with your weekend, Lily Belli has you covered. Her latest Eaters Digest includes a new favorite condiment, birthday celebrations for local eateries and ... a bacon rewards card?

And with school not far off for the UCSC and Cabrillo crews, Max Chun is back with Student Lookout, with discounts, food and entertainment recs and much more for you student readers or anyone with a student in their life.

Want to get right to Lookout and check around for yourself? Have at it!

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles

Otherwise, come along as we peruse Friday’s top headlines:



Homeless vets were said to be a local success story. So why does the latest data indicate otherwise?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

While support for homeless veterans has been robust at both the state and national levels, a recent survey done in conjunction with February’s one-day point-in-time count suggests that the situation in Santa Cruz County might not be as positive as local advocates believed. Was it an anomaly or is there a bigger problem to be addressed? Mark Conley reports.

➤ UNHOUSED SANTA CRUZ: Read Lookout’s series on homelessness in Santa Cruz

The sounds of Boardwalk summer: What music plays all day and who decides?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Yes, the tunes at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk are automated — but carefully thought out. The rules are clear: nothing with suggestive, violent or potentially offensive lyrics, nothing outside the mood and tempo of “Fun, Fun, Fun.” And the music maestro is Kevin Grewohl, the DJ — uh, audio systems supervisor — of it all. Go under the hood with Wallace Baine.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: Find all of his columns in one place

No shortage of Santa Cruz County content, I’d say. Lookout will keep it coming today and through the weekend; I highly recommend you bookmark our site and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram so you don’t miss anything.

And none of what we do at Lookout is possible without community support, so please consider becoming a Lookout member (if you’re not already, of course ... in which case, tell a friend!).

Enjoy what’s shaping up to be another beautiful Friday, and have a safe, relaxing weekend!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz