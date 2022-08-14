Sunday Reads: Farewell, Great Morgani ... rethinking the purity of yoga

The Great Morgani takes a bow: Santa Cruz performing artist Frank Lima retires his beloved alter ego

(via Frank Lima)

His outrageous and bizarre costumes — gold, form-fitting Spandex during Oscar season, dressing as the infamous River Street sign — have stopped and transfixed many of us for decades. Over the course of the past 20 years, Morgani has become a familiar and expected feature of many of the great events of the year, from the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos to the Wharf to Wharf race and the magnificent FashionART fashion show. As Santa Cruz’s visual mascot retires, how can we recognize him? Wallace with the tribute.

My new yoga place is not a safe space. How could it be?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz yogi Valerie Moselle has been trying — and failing — to quit teaching yoga. She loves it, but she also believes yoga is too often a “colonized white space of privilege, rife with cultural appropriation and spiritual bypassing.” In a Community Voices op-ed, she explores the dichotomy and her own mixed feelings and writes about the warning sign she’d like to post outside her studio for her students. Read that take here.

Santa Cruz Starbucks workers rally, strike over ‘unfair labor practices’ and ‘union busting’ efforts

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz continues to be at the center of unionizing efforts among workers for the coffee giant. Young organizer Joseph Thompson remains at the center of those efforts. See photos of Saturday’s rally here.