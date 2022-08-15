Morning Lookout: Watsonville hospital challenges; inflation bites Second Harvest

Howdy, Lookouters! It is Monday, Aug. 15, and it’s shaping up to be a sunny start to the week around Santa Cruz County (marine layer willing, as ever), with temperatures approaching 100 in the mountains and in the 70s closer to the bay.

Watsonville is our first stop this morning, with nurses at embattled Watsonville Community Hospital concerned over proposed staffing changes as the institution transitions from private ownership to being run by a public health care district. Hillary Ojeda has the latest.

Meanwhile, Second Harvest Food Bank hasn’t been immune from the recent spike in inflation, and has seen demand for food rise again — even as it’s still trying to boost its volunteer ranks, Lily Belli reports.

And Santa Cruz is losing its visual mascot with Frank Lima — the man behind the elaborately costumed Great Morgani — set to retire his famous alter ego; Wallace Baine has the story.

As Watsonville Community Hospital moves to complete public ownership, nurses decry major staffing changes

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

At the end of August, a bankruptcy judge will likely OK the sale of the money-losing hospital to a public district, run by a board to be elected over time. Just as that big change moves forward, all of the hospital’s 247 nurses have been told to “rebid” their jobs. Most part-time jobs are going away, and nurses say the impact on daily staffing — and patient care — could be substantial. Get the details from Hillary Ojeda.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Santa Cruz County, health officials confident a district will save Watsonville Community Hospital

As inflation spikes more hunger, Second Harvest needs volunteers to help meet the needs

(Via Carolyn Lagattuta)

The rise in inflation has brought an uptick in the number of people needing food from Santa Cruz County’s premier supplier of food relief. Second Harvest has the food, but needs more hands to get it to the hungry. Lily Belli reports.

➤ MORE ON SECOND HARVEST: Still serving, just in a different way: Erica Padilla-Chavez will move from PVPSA to Second Harvest Food Bank

