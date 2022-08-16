Morning Lookout: Impact of new Santa Cruz hotels, a back-to-school Q&A and supporting our artists

Hiya, friends! It’s Tuesday, Aug. 16, and it’ll be a toasty one in the Santa Cruz Mountains, with temps headed for triple digits, but a foggy start closer to the coast and highs in the 70s.

Monday brought news about a luxury hotel complex coming to the area near the Beach Boardwalk, not far from where the Cruz Hotel is planned for downtown. Max Chun talked to folks in the local hospitality industry about what that might mean in the bigger picture and whether the developments will be a tide that lifts all boats.

With many local students back in school and more headed that way this week, Hillary Ojeda spoke with county superintendent Faris Sabbah about the challenges ahead, and there are many, including student mental health, affordability and a possible “fiscal cliff” in state funding. A Q&A well worth checking out.

And in our Community Voices opinion section, Sara Friedlander writes about the challenges facing fellow artists and the local arts community, and efforts to keep that community supported.

As market revival continues, Santa Cruz hospitality industry expects boost from new La Bahia, Cruz hotels

Both new hotels — aiming to open in Santa Cruz in the next few years — will expand the options for visitors. The local hospitality business is now thriving. What difference might the hotels make? Max Chun takes the pulse.

➤ MORE LOCAL DEVELOPMENT: ‘Skyscrapers’ in Santa Cruz? 17-story building plans moving forward as city tackles its housing problem (Lookout)

Affordability, teacher housing, student well-being: Superintendent outlines county’s top challenges

As schools welcomed students back to classrooms this past week, education leaders, including Santa Cruz County Superintendent Faris Sabbah, are ready to focus on student well-being, workforce housing solutions and funding. Local education faces the same issues as all employers — and increasing worries about a “fiscal cliff” even amid this year’s unprecedented state allocations. Here’s what Sabbah told Hillary Ojeda.

➤ MORE FROM LOCAL EDUCATORS: Time, turnover, parent pushback: Superintendent Tanya Krause details challenges as she pursues equity in Scotts Valley (Lookout)

