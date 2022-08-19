Morning Lookout: Our exhaustive farmers markets guide, CZU anniversary and Sleepy John’s send-off

Good morning, Santa Cruz County! It is Friday, Aug. 19, and it’ll be a familiar scene weatherwise — sunny and 90s in the hills, fog to sun and 70s closer to the ocean.

If you want to cut to the chase and see what's new on Lookout

Just published is a major addition to our compendium of Lookout Guides, with Lily Belli, Giovanni Moujaes, Blaire Hobbs and Thomas Sawano mapping out farmers market locations and vendors, delivering tips and insider info, answering frequently asked questions and profiling faces you’ll see around Santa Cruz County’s flourishing scene.

Meanwhile, this week marked the second anniversary of the start of the CZU Complex fire, and Lookout founder and CEO Ken Doctor reflects on the time between then and now, and looks ahead, with a sampling of our coverage of the fire and its aftermath.

And with a who’s-who of local artists set to send promoter “Sleepy John” Sandidge into retirement with a two-day music festival this weekend at the county fairgrounds, Wallace Baine reflects on how Sandidge nurtured what we’ve come to call Americana and his impact on the Santa Cruz County music scene as a whole.

Our headlines also include details on Thursday afternoon’s fatal plane collision over Watsonville Municipal Airport, so please, read along:



Santa Cruz County farmers markets: The definitive guide to locations, vendors and shopping tips

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Agriculture is the bedrock of Santa Cruz County’s economy, so it’s no surprise we have a thriving farmers market scene. From Felton to downtown to Aptos to Corralitos, Lily Belli, Giovanni Moujaes, Blaire Hobbs and Thomas Sawano have the scoop on all our local farmers markets, the vendors, tips, FAQs and profiles of the folks behind the bounty. Dig in here.

➤ MORE LOOKOUT GUIDES: From neighborhoods to food and drink, recreation to parenting, get connected to Santa Cruz County

As thunder crackles anew, we mark the second anniversary of the CZU fires

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The fires destroyed more than 900 homes and changed many lives around Santa Cruz County. And the rebuilding efforts have been halting and tough. We look back and the people and issues we’ve covered, even as we look ahead. Lookout founder and CEO Ken Doctor reflects, with a sampling of our coverage of the CZU fire and its aftermath.

➤ HAVE YOUR SAY: Here’s how to submit an op-ed or letter to the editor for Lookout’s Community Voices opinion section

