Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
A scorched property overlooking Foreman Creek in Bonnie Doon
(Anne Wernikoff / Calmatters)
Latest News

Sunday Reads: How the CZU fire changed us all; voices of Benchlands residents

Share

We are different people, you and I, two years after the CZU fires

Property damaged by the CZU Complex fire
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Any outdoor space with trees was good, and without trees was not so good, Wallace Baine writes of his thinking before the lightning storm of August 2020 that sparked the blaze that devastated parts of Santa Cruz County. Now, he can’t help but view them differently. And in the terrible aftermath, we’ve learned to honor people’s losses a bit more humanely. Read his Sunday column here.

Become a member today to donate 15% to motion pacific dance studio
Click to become a member

Come with us to the Benchlands: Listen to five voices of Santa Cruz’s unhoused

The encampment along the San Lorenzo River on Wednesday.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

We often talk about “the unhoused” in Santa Cruz County, but we rarely talk to them. Here, in video clips, Lookout’s Jody K. Biehl and Kevin Painchaud take you to the Benchlands, Santa Cruz’s largest homeless encampment — a place of ongoing controversy as the city plans its closure — and hear from five people living there. If you haven’t walked the Benchlands, this is your opportunity. As part of our interviews, we asked Benchlands residents what they want you — the public — to know about them and their lives. Watch the interviews here.

10 hot jobs PROMOTED CONTENT ROADBLOCK (July 29, 2022)

Santa Cruz County farmers markets: The definitive guide to locations, vendors and shopping tips

Roland Saher of Molino Creek Farm at the downtown Santa Cruz farmers market.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Locations, hours and more details on all 10 Santa Cruz County farmers markets, with map, an index of vendors with what they sell and where, tips for making the best of your experience and answers to frequently asked questions. Explore it all here.

Community Printers PROMOTED CONTENT ROADBLOCK (Freedom of the press)
(Community Printers)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Latest NewsSunday Reads Archive

Past Newsletters

Follow Lookout on social media