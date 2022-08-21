Sunday Reads: How the CZU fire changed us all; voices of Benchlands residents

We are different people, you and I, two years after the CZU fires

Any outdoor space with trees was good, and without trees was not so good, Wallace Baine writes of his thinking before the lightning storm of August 2020 that sparked the blaze that devastated parts of Santa Cruz County. Now, he can’t help but view them differently. And in the terrible aftermath, we’ve learned to honor people’s losses a bit more humanely. Read his Sunday column here.

Come with us to the Benchlands: Listen to five voices of Santa Cruz’s unhoused

We often talk about “the unhoused” in Santa Cruz County, but we rarely talk to them. Here, in video clips, Lookout’s Jody K. Biehl and Kevin Painchaud take you to the Benchlands, Santa Cruz’s largest homeless encampment — a place of ongoing controversy as the city plans its closure — and hear from five people living there. If you haven’t walked the Benchlands, this is your opportunity. As part of our interviews, we asked Benchlands residents what they want you — the public — to know about them and their lives. Watch the interviews here.

Santa Cruz County farmers markets: The definitive guide to locations, vendors and shopping tips

Locations, hours and more details on all 10 Santa Cruz County farmers markets, with map, an index of vendors with what they sell and where, tips for making the best of your experience and answers to frequently asked questions. Explore it all here.