Morning Lookout: Cal Fire’s new bird, Santa Cruz Shakespeare looks to ’23 & an appeal to city council

For those of you still with me, I’ve got a variety of new stuff. In another edition of our Ask Lookout series, Blaire Hobbs checks in with Cal Fire about that big new helicopter Santa Cruz residents might have seen swooping back and forth between the San Lorenzo River and the small fire that broke out recently in DeLaveaga Park.

Wallace Baine also checks in from DeLaveaga, with news on Santa Cruz Shakespeare — a stellar 2023 season is on tap, with the return of a well-known local face, and the company has some big changes ahead.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Santa Cruz City Council meeting, meanwhile, Gary A. Patton of community group Save Santa Cruz has a Community Voices opinion piece weighing in on proposed changes to the city’s objective standards and development process.

And I hope you’ve watched our interviews with residents of the county’s largest homeless encampment; you can find them all here, and on this day we’re highlighting the voice of Lawrence “Blue” McGregor, a transgender Iraq War veteran who has been homeless since the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake destroyed his grandmother’s home.

Ask Lookout: What was that big helicopter going back and forth to the DeLaveaga fire recently?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Folks around downtown might have seen a new addition to Cal Fire’s air attack dipping into the San Lorenzo River near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk to help fight a recent blaze. Blaire Hobbs has a closer look, with photos from Kevin Painchaud.

After ‘most successful season,’ Santa Cruz Shakespeare announces 2023 plays — and Paul Whitworth’s return to the stage

After enduring a divorce from UCSC and then the pains of the pandemic, Santa Cruz Shakespeare releases its 2023 schedule and big plans for major physical improvements to its Grove theater. Wallace Baine has the details.

