Morning Lookout: Wine harvest off to early start; UCSC alums react to debt forgiveness

It's Monday, Aug. 29, and Santa Cruz County is headed for a mostly sunny day — with fog in some spots in the morning, and possibly high haze later in the day from wildfires to our north — and temps from the 60s to near 90.

The wine harvest is underway in the Santa Cruz Mountains, three weeks earlier than last year. Winemakers have varying opinions on why that is, Lily Belli reports, but are optimistic that this year’s vintage will be another good one.

Meanwhile, Hillary Ojeda talked to UCSC alumni who will see thousands in student debt forgiven under a new Biden administration plan. “It’s definitely a big relief,” one alum told her. “I’m using it to plan ahead.”

The 2022 wine harvest arrives early, but winemakers expect another great year

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Harvest time has come to the Santa Cruz Mountains — about three weeks earlier than last year. Winemakers debate why that might be, but all say they are optimistic about the quality of the 2022 harvest. Lily Belli has the details.

‘This is a starting point for me’: UCSC alumni react to student loan forgiveness plan

(Via UC Santa Cruz)

Last week, President Joe Biden announced plans for a student loan forgiveness plan that would forgive $10,000 in federal student loan debt for people who make less than $125,000, and additional support for those who have received Pell Grants. The plan includes more support for students from lower-income backgrounds. Read what two UC Santa Cruz alumni told Hillary Ojeda about how it will affect them.

