Morning Lookout: Starbucks’ labor practices in court, new COVID data & our political environment

Negotiations have yet to begin between Starbucks and a pair of its Santa Cruz stores seeking to unionize, but the sides are headed to court over claims of unfair labor practices by the coffee giant, Max Chun reports.

I’ve also got an update on local COVID-19 data, with numbers continuing to trend lower even as Santa Cruz County reported two more deaths in the past week.

And in a Community Voices opinion piece, former mayor Mike Rotkin weighs in on the political environment in the city of Santa Cruz, arguing that factors including meager pay and increasing abuse are keeping experienced candidates on the sidelines.

Still no local Starbucks union negotiations, but NLRB to hold unfair labor practice hearing

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Three months ago, the Starbucks on Mission Street and Ocean Street in Santa Cruz became the first Starbucks stores in California to vote to unionize. The process of agreeing to a contract was expected to move slowly, and negotiations still have yet to begin. There’s currently no timetable for the bargaining kickoff, but the parties will meet in federal court Sept. 13 for a hearing on a charge of unfair labor practices. Max Chun has the update.

➤ MORE: Joe Thompson, lead organizer for unionizing Starbucks, is just getting started (Lookout)

COVID Dashboard: Bay Area COVID trends continue to improve

(Via California Department of Public Health)

With an Omicron-specific vaccine around the corner, local numbers are trending downward even as Santa Cruz County reported two more pandemic deaths. Find the latest figures here.

➤ LOOKING AHEAD: California schools back with fewer COVID rules, lagging vaccine rate. Winter surge coming? (Los Angeles Times)

