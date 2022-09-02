Lookout PM: An update on Conception boat captain; weekend food news
Judge throws out indictment vs. captain in Conception boat fire that killed 34, including 6 from Santa Cruz County
‘We should be perceived as a brand-new team’: CEO Steven Salyer outlines next steps for Watsonville hospital
EATERS DIGEST: Fire at Michael’s on Main, Midway chef to open Midtown restaurant and amazing almond butter
News from the stage: ‘8 Tens’ reboots for fall, Cabrillo Stage seeks next leader & Jewel opens new season
Sr. Quality Control Inspector for CNC Machining (Day & Swing Shifts)
