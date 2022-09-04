Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Oakland stand-up comedian Nina G
Oakland stand-up comedian Nina G performs as part of the Comedians With Disabilities Act at the Santa Cruz Comedy Festival Oct. 1.
Latest News

Sunday Reads: Let’s talk about stuttering & Shakespeare’s modern-day relevance

Share
10 hot jobs PROMOTED CONTENT ROADBLOCK (August 28, 2022)

From a writer to a stand-up comedian to the president, People Who Stutter are speaking their truth

Comedian Nina G on stage in Sacramento.
(Via Nina G)

Nina G is coming to Santa Cruz next month to perform in a show called “Comedians With Disabilities Act” alongside other comics living with various health/ability circumstances. Writing from his own experience as a member of the People Who Stutter Club, Wallace Baine says that in the great directory of physical, mental or psychological afflictions that plague the human animal, “I got away pretty good.” He tells you why here.

County Fair PROMOTED CONTENT ROABDLOCK (A lifetime of fun)

Shakespeare and social justice and Santa Cruz! The old, dead white guy has a lot to teach us today

The 2022 Santa Cruz Shakespeare interns with Clark, who directed the 2022 fringe show
(via RR Jones)

William Shakespeare has been dead for more than 400 years, but for Rebecca Haley Clark, education programs manager at Santa Cruz Shakespeare, “ol’ Billy Shakes” still has lessons to teach us today and to share with kids. A Santa Cruz native, Clark has spent years studying Shakespeare across the globe and now is back home and has created a program for Santa Cruz youth called “Shakespeare and Social Justice.” Clark is looking for schools interested in hosting the programs, which aim to knock the Bard of Avon off his pedestal and make him relevant to this generation and the issues they confront today, including racism. Read more here.

blue innovation event on September 11
(Advertisement)

NorCal wildfire wipes out historically Black neighborhood with frightening speed

weed

The Mill fire in Siskiyou County destroys the historically Black neighborhood of Lincoln Heights in Weed, officials said. “Wildfire is no longer in the wilderness. It’s right inside the city limits.” More from the LA Times here.

Button CTA to become a Lookout member

In Case You Missed It

Latest NewsSunday Reads Archive

Past Newsletters

Follow Lookout on social media