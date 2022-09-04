Sunday Reads: Let’s talk about stuttering & Shakespeare’s modern-day relevance

From a writer to a stand-up comedian to the president, People Who Stutter are speaking their truth

(Via Nina G)

Nina G is coming to Santa Cruz next month to perform in a show called “Comedians With Disabilities Act” alongside other comics living with various health/ability circumstances. Writing from his own experience as a member of the People Who Stutter Club, Wallace Baine says that in the great directory of physical, mental or psychological afflictions that plague the human animal, “I got away pretty good.” He tells you why here.

Shakespeare and social justice and Santa Cruz! The old, dead white guy has a lot to teach us today

(via RR Jones)

William Shakespeare has been dead for more than 400 years, but for Rebecca Haley Clark, education programs manager at Santa Cruz Shakespeare, “ol’ Billy Shakes” still has lessons to teach us today and to share with kids. A Santa Cruz native, Clark has spent years studying Shakespeare across the globe and now is back home and has created a program for Santa Cruz youth called “Shakespeare and Social Justice.” Clark is looking for schools interested in hosting the programs, which aim to knock the Bard of Avon off his pedestal and make him relevant to this generation and the issues they confront today, including racism. Read more here.

NorCal wildfire wipes out historically Black neighborhood with frightening speed

The Mill fire in Siskiyou County destroys the historically Black neighborhood of Lincoln Heights in Weed, officials said. “Wildfire is no longer in the wilderness. It’s right inside the city limits.” More from the LA Times here.