Morning Lookout: Law enforcement’s mental health focus; West Cliff project heads for hearing

Good morning, Lookout friends. It is Tuesday, Sept. 6, and virtually all of Santa Cruz County is under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures headed for 115 or higher in spots in the mountains and well into the 90s in many other places. Some tips from our friends at the National Weather Service:

The Coastal Mtns of Marin, the #SanFrancisco Bay Shoreline, Salinas Valley and Santa Cruz area have been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for Tuesday.



A new Heat Advisory has been issued for the coastline that is valid Tuesday 11 AM to Tuesday 8 PM #CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/Mu65RivBXq — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 6, 2022

Up first on this Tuesday is the first story in a series from Mark Conley, as local law enforcement agencies have responded to tragedies in the line of duty by placing a higher priority on mental health and helping those affected by post-traumatic stress recover.

In the city of Santa Cruz, meanwhile, there’s been some pushback on a senior housing facility planned near the surfer statue along West Cliff Drive. Previous community concerns resulted in a smaller footprint for the project, which comes up for a planning commission hearing next month.

And in our Community Voices opinion section, one local 10-year-old makes her case for having a phone — and we’d love your feedback on how you’ve tackled the issue in your own homes.

So please, read along for all the day’s headlines, including Wallace Baine’s column on his experience as a member of the People Who Stutter Club and more.

Post-tragedy, Santa Cruz cops are embracing a mental health culture shift, pushing PTSD understanding

(Via Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office)

Two years after Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was murdered, the recognition of post-traumatic stress and the long-term well-being of officers has never been more widely, or seriously, discussed. Leaders at local agencies say that’s imperative to keeping enough officers among their ranks and on duty. It’s why they aren’t taking for granted the services of an internationally acclaimed “cop whisperer” right here in their midst. Read the first story in Mark Conley’s series here.

How much opposition will there be to a senior living facility planned along West Cliff Drive?

(Via City of Santa Cruz)

A bit different than some of the other recently proposed developments, the city of Santa Cruz initially received a pre-application in 2019 for an assisted living project adjacent to the Shrine of St. Joseph church. After the public raised concerns in 2020, the project’s size was reduced; a presentation is scheduled for the planning commission’s Oct. 6 meeting. Max Chun has the details.

A belated start to the workweek after the long Labor Day weekend, but busy all the same. On a typical Tuesday at this time, we’d be hours away from Lily Belli’s newsletter hitting inboxes everywhere — but with Lily on a well-deserved vacation this week, you can dig into past editions for Lily Belli on Food here, or click here to peruse her Friday offerings of Eaters Digest, also on hiatus until next week.

