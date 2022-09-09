Morning Lookout: In praise of the Santa Cruz County Fair and probiotics on the go

Good morning, Santa Cruz County! It’s Friday, Sept. 9, and some relief from the heat wave gripping California is filtering in, though the forecast still calls for triple digits in the mountains, tapering to the 70s and low 80s closer to the bay.

Want to get right into exploring Lookout? Right this way.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles

This week’s heat could well be the new normal when it comes to early fall, but there’s another institution we can set our seasonal clocks by: the Santa Cruz County Fair. It opens Wednesday, and Wallace Baine has an appreciation and preview of a beloved celebration of our community.

Our Farmers Market Fridays series rolls along, with Thomas Sawano spotlighting the probiotic offerings of Watsonville-based La Vie — and if there’s a farmers market in your future, don’t miss our definitive guide to all the county’s offerings.

Weekender, Wallace’s recommendation-packed cruise through the local arts and entertainment scene, is also not to be missed, one of many reasons to follow me through Friday’s headlines.

Rides, pigs, monster trucks and a ‘zucchini in a bikini’: It’s time for the Santa Cruz County Fair

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Our county fair isn’t exactly a cheap outing, Wallace Baine writes, but it delivers an annual opportunity for a community to celebrate itself. Indeed, it’s one enormous talent show, for talents and passions that don’t always get their due respect. Come Wednesday, the funnel cakes and corn dogs will be calling you to the fairgrounds. Click here for Wallace’s full column.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: From a writer to a stand-up comedian to the president, People Who Stutter are speaking their truth

Wellness in a bottle? La Vie offers on-the-go boosts

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Raw foods, recombined: That’s what you’ll find with Watsonville-based La Vie’s probiotic mixtures of fruits, vegetables and nut milks that are good and good for you. You can find its products at five farmers market locations throughout Santa Cruz County. Thomas Sawano has our latest Farmers Market Fridays profile.

➤ MORE: Santa Cruz County farmers markets: The definitive guide to locations, vendors and shopping tips (Lookout)

If you’re like me, one of the highlights of Fridays in these parts is Lily Belli’s smorgasbord of news and notes from Santa Cruz County’s food and drink scene. Happily for her if not so much for hungry fans, Lily is on a well-deserved vacay this week — so now’s the time to peruse past editions of Eaters Digest and her Tuesday newsletter, Lily Belli on Food. (Not to fear; she’ll be back next week.) We do have some other goodies in the pipeline, though, so bookmark Lookout and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and you won’t miss a thing.

Our content isn’t possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member — and spread the word about what we’re doing.

Enjoy your Friday, and let’s all appreciate what looks to be a bit of a cooldown coming our way into the weekend and beyond!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz