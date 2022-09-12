Morning Lookout: Felton chief opens up about trauma; Boardwalk’s global workforce

Well hello there, friends. It is Monday, Sept. 12, and after a bit of a muggy weekend, the forecast calls for a mostly sunny day around Santa Cruz County, with highs mainly in the 70s and 80s.

Santa Cruz County Obituaries is our area's first digital obituary section.

There’s much more new content as we kick off the new week, leading with Part 3 of Mark Conley’s series on first responders and mental health. Bobby Gray, the Felton Fire chief whose father was killed in the line of duty as a sheriff’s deputy in 1983, traces his journey and opens up about how he sought help after Steven Carrillo’s murderous rampage in June 2020 made old wounds raw again.

Meanwhile, Blaire Hobbs goes inside the world of the Beach Boardwalk’s international student workers, who have come from Bulgaria, Taiwan, Spain, Armenia and more to help keep our area’s top tourist attraction humming along in its busiest season.

And Hillary Ojeda delivers a Q&A with Jonathan Hicken, who as the new director of UC Santa Cruz’s Seymour Marine Discovery Center is shifting the focus to coastal climate resiliency and bringing the community and local activists together with scientists working on the issues.

Monday's headlines also include a look inside the Veterans Village housing effort in Ben Lomond and Wallace Baine catching up with a Santa Cruz author in exile

‘This is gonna mess me up’: Bobby Gray knows better than most how trauma can manifest years later

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

When traumatic events don’t receive some level of post-processing, they linger there until the day they don’t. For the Felton Fire chief who had lost his father, slain sheriff’s officer Michael Gray, back in 1983, the events of June 6, 2020, brought Bobby Gray “full circle.” As Steven Carrillo carried out the cop-killing rampage that left Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller dead and Alex Spencer severely injured, it became a catalyst for catharsis, pain and healing. Read Part 3 of Mark Conley’s series here.

➤ PART 1: Post-tragedy, Santa Cruz cops are embracing a mental health culture shift, pushing PTSD understanding

➤ PART 2: ‘Yoda on your shoulder’: Three times he was nearly murdered but a ‘cop whisperer’ brought him back

Inside the world of the Boardwalk’s global student workers

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

For more than 20 years, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has supplemented its local summer workforce with students from around the world. This year, more than 300 are finishing their jobs pulling ride switches and scooping up pingpong balls before returning to Armenia, Malaysia, Spain and beyond. What’s the experience like ... and what do they think of Santa Cruz? Here’s what they told Blaire Hobbs.

➤ MORE FROM THE BEACH: No Attitudes Allowed: Lizzy Fowler keeps beach volleyball fun, without the edge (Lookout)

