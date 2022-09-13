Morning Lookout: Cabrillo’s ethnic studies trailblazer, development delays and fighting Alzheimer’s

Greetings, Lookout fam! It is Tuesday, Sept. 13, and a mostly sunny day is on tap around Santa Cruz County, with highs from the upper 60s to low 80s.

With Cabrillo College ramping up its ethnic studies program, Hillary Ojeda sat in on Alicia Bencomo Garcia’s Intro to Latino/a Studies class, and traces Bencomo Garcia’s trajectory as the school’s first full-time faculty member in the field.

In Santa Cruz, meanwhile, discussions on rezoning, design standards and a proposed development along West Cliff Drive have been delayed, Max Chun reports, with officials aiming to use the extra time to clear up misunderstandings in some areas.

And with the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday in Aptos, local writer Claudia Sternbach recounts in a Community Voices opinion piece the disease’s effects on her mother and her hopes for progress toward a cure that could spare so many its ravages.

Alicia Bencomo Garcia passes on her reawakening as Cabrillo College’s first ethnic studies faculty member

As California’s college systems move forward with new ethnic studies curricula, Cabrillo College has begun the formation of its department, headed by a daughter of immigrant parents from Mexico who saw her own life trajectory change when she took a Chicano/Chicana studies course at UC Davis at age 19. Hillary Ojeda has the story.

I spent years watching my mother suffer from Alzheimer’s; we need to find a cure

Claudia Sternbach knows the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease. She spent years watching helplessly, she writes, as her mother declined and forgot key moments and people. For decades, Sternbach has helped raise awareness of the disease through the Alzheimer Association’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This year’s Santa Cruz County event is Saturday. Read her full Community Voices opinion piece here.

