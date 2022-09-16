Morning Lookout: Another big housing development, life-changing pie & a prolific pupuseria

Hiya, folks! It’s Friday, Sept. 16, and the forecast calls for gradual clearing around Santa Cruz County, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the low 80s. And — fingers crossed and keep doing those rain dances — some actual precipitation could be coming our way:

An early season storm system remains on track to bring widespread rainfall to the Bay Area and Central Coast from late this weekend into early next week. Stay up-to-date with the latest information as we fine-tune the forecast in the days ahead. #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CArain pic.twitter.com/rtRSUIIi8J — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 15, 2022

If you’re looking to explore on your own this morning, right this way to Lookout’s latest.

And there’s plenty to lay out for you. Another large, mixed-use housing project is in the planning stages near the corner of Water Street and North Branciforte Avenue in Santa Cruz, and Max Chun has the details.

This being Friday, we’ve got another healthy helping of Eaters Digest, with Lily Belli reporting on an Aptos collaboration between Bonny Doon Vineyards and Ser Winery, a life-changing visit to Venus Pie Trap and much more.

Sticking to the local food scene, Thomas Sawano has the latest in our Farmers Market Fridays series, profiling the prolific Dos Hermanos Pupuseria. (And if you haven’t checked out our definitive guide to Santa Cruz County farmers markets, now is an excellent time.)

Cabrillo College is back in session and UC Santa Cruz starts up next week, and that means Student Lookout is back, with Max rounding up deals, events and more, plus a great reason to head to Nisene Marks.

And I somehow got this far in without mentioning Wallace Baine’s Weekender, but fear not — you’ll find that recommendation-packed roundup of the local arts and entertainment scene and other headlines of the day if you read along.

In the shadow of 831 Water, large mixed-use housing project shows how much change is in motion

(Via City of Santa Cruz)

The Argus Company, a small used-car dealership, could be seeing a grand new neighbor in the coming years, as yet another Water Street mixed-use project enters the early stages of planning. The public response to the 105-unit proposal is just beginning. Get the details from Max Chun.

Doon to Earth, pie mania — and the truth about Gayle’s

(Via Bonny Doon Vineyard)

Bonny Doon Vineyard will team up with Ser Winery to open a tasting room in Aptos, plus a life-changing slice of pie at Venus Pie Trap and Gayle Ortiz puts a rumor to rest. It’s all here in Lily Belli’s latest Eaters Digest.

Enjoy your Friday, have a safe, relaxing weekend — and take it easy out there on the roads if that rain does show up!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz