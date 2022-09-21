Morning Lookout: Touring downtown’s ambitious makeover; Benchlands clearing continues

Hello, friends and neighbors. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 21, and lingering showers are possible around Santa Cruz County earlier in the day, with more sun later and temps in the 60s and 70s.

Of note for Thursday: Cal Fire has a prescribed burn scheduled off Empire Grade:

CAL FIRE CZU to Perform Prescribed Burn on Lower Empire Grade in Santa Cruz County

Click this link to download the news release, including a map of the area ➡️ https://t.co/fBA4Xi44uj pic.twitter.com/aZgFKvxSSy — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 21, 2022

The ambitious makeover underway in downtown Santa Cruz is our big headline this Wednesday, with Wallace Baine taking us on a tour of a six-block area around Front Street where six big buildings are under construction or in the planning stages. We’ve got renderings, before-and-after sliders, maps and a glossary, so well worth a look.

Across the San Lorenzo River, efforts continue to clear the county’s largest homeless encampment. Max Chun reports on phase 2 of the process at the Benchlands, where about one in three residents is moving to the National Guard Armory as offered by the city.

Downtown redo aims for 1,000s of new residents, 6 multistory buildings — and revived riverfront

You can see the big new building fast rising at Front and Laurel in downtown Santa Cruz. That’s just the first wave of massive redevelopment that will change a big swath of downtown — and heralds even more high-density development to come. Wallace Baine takes us on a tour of the vision that is fast becoming reality.

➤ MORE ON DEVELOPMENT: ‘Skyscrapers’ in Santa Cruz? 17-story building plans moving forward as city tackles its housing problem (Lookout)

Phase 2 of Benchlands clearing done, but only one in three people leaving is moving into armory

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Phase 2 of the City of Santa Cruz’s efforts to clear the Benchlands homeless encampment began and ended Monday, with about 50 individuals being forced out of the area east of the San Lorenzo River. Shelter space is limited as is, and there are at least seven more zones to be cleared. If shelter options run out, the city will have to pause the clearing process. Max Chun reports.

➤ NEXT STEPS: Beyond the Benchlands: Under lawsuit threat, Santa Cruz sets plan to clear homeless camp. What happens next? (Lookout)

