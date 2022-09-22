Morning Lookout: Patagonia’s local ambassador, La Bahia groundbreaking & an anti-trafficking force

Mornin’, Lookout fam! It’s Thursday, Sept. 22, and Santa Cruz County is looking at a mostly sunny, warmer day, with highs into the 80s in many spots.

A reminder after Wednesday’s prescribed burn at Wilder Ranch State Park: Cal Fire has a burn scheduled off Empire Grade:

CAL FIRE CZU to Perform Prescribed Burn on Lower Empire Grade in Santa Cruz County

Click this link to download the news release, including a map of the area ➡️ https://t.co/fBA4Xi44uj pic.twitter.com/aZgFKvxSSy — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 21, 2022

Patagonia made big headlines last week with news that founder Yvon Chouinard was giving away the company that made him a billionaire to help fight climate change. One Santa Cruz surf pro has been a Patagonia ambassador for more than a decade, and Mark Conley caught up with Kyle Thiermann to chat about Chouinard’s decision and his own journey.

In our Community Voices opinion section, activist Jess Torres has a remembrance of Santa Cruz’s Deborah Pembrook, who made an outsized impact on the fight against human trafficking and efforts to heal its victims before her death in April.

And on the local development front, Wallace Baine was on hand on Beach Street for groundbreaking ceremonies for the La Bahia luxury hotel property near the Boardwalk, which now has a targeted opening date, and Max Chun reports on Santa Cruz Community Credit Union settling on a new downtown location and how the Cruz Hotel, planned for the Front Street location SCCCU is vacating, is facing new challenges. (And don’t miss Wallace’s look at the drastic makeover that whole area is undergoing.)

Only one billionaire’s legacy? Santa Cruz’s Patagonia ambassador reflects on Chouinard’s gift to Earth

Many Santa Cruzans might think of the small Patagonia outlet store on River Street as the only local vestige of the iconic outdoor lifestyle brand forged on environmental consciousness that made big headlines recently. But the company’s ethos, made loud and clear by founder and indignant billionaire Yvon Chouinard, is also carried on by people like Kyle Thiermann, a Santa Cruz kid who grew up with a different idea about what a pro surfer could be. Check out Thiermann’s Q&A with Mark Conley.

Remembering Deborah Pembrook, Santa Cruz’s anti-trafficking matriarch

(Via Carmel Jud)

Santa Cruz — and the world — lost a “matriarch” of the anti-human-trafficking movement when Deborah Pembrook died suddenly in April. Pembrook, a survivor of child sex trafficking, escaped years of continuous exploitation by heading west and settling in Santa Cruz in 1989. She made a life out of helping survivors — including those in Santa Cruz — and devoted her time to pushing the nation to rethink how trafficking is approached. Jess Torres, a survivor who considers Pembrook a mentor, writes about her legacy and the work still to do. Read Torres’ Community Voices opinion piece here.

