Morning Lookout: Eaters Digest, standout seaweed and UCSC’s Dolores Huerta connection

Fridays at Lookout mean Eaters Digest, and Lily Belli found an exquisite pastrami sandwich, she's got the goods on a variety of festivals happening this weekend around the county and plenty more.

We also have another profile in our Farmers Market Fridays series, with Thomas Sawano sampling the locally foraged seaweed you can find at Seaquoia’s downtown stand. (And don’t miss our definitive guide to Santa Cruz County’s vibrant farmers market scene here.)

On campus, UCSC is naming its Research Center for the Americas after civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, and Hillary Ojeda has a Q&A with center director Sylvanna Falcón about how it went down. And for the students among you, or anyone with a student in their life, Student Lookout is back with deals, tips and more.

Fall festivals, a succulent plum and Reef Dog’s perfect pastrami

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

It’s officially autumn, and that means harvest celebrations, Oktoberfests and a Bonny Doon standby. In this week’s Eaters Digest, Lily Belli also sinks her teeth into a farmers market gem and heads to Capitola for a warm hug. Consume!

➤ MORE FROM LILY: Dig into all of Lookout's food & drink coverage here

Seaquoia harvests the deep (under the bay) forests to produce captivating edible kelp

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Seaquoia, a homegrown seaweed merchant, is one of the only of its kind around Monterey Bay, and sells a wide range of products made from wild kelp. Thomas Sawano has our latest Farmers Market Fridays profile.

➤ ALL ABOUT FARMERS MARKETS: Our definitive guide to all of Santa Cruz County's offerings

