Morning Lookout: Guide to Open Farm Tours, return of BBQueer Fest & trivia night

Good morning, all! It’s Wednesday, Sept. 28, and a sunny day is ahead around Santa Cruz County, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

If it is guided tours you’re into, well, you’re very much in luck. The latest in our series of Lookout Guides is live, with Lily Belli setting the stage for this year’s Open Farm Tours, which will see 15 farms around the Pajaro Valley participating the weekend of Oct. 8-9. (Open Farms is inspired by the Open Studios Art Tour, and yep, we have a guide for that, too, from Wallace Baine as that kicks off this weekend.)

Wallace also has a preview of this year’s BBQueer Fest, which aims to to elevate the often marginalized work of queer artists of color with dance, spoken-word and other events in Santa Cruz and Watsonville.

If you’re getting the idea that Wallace is everywhere, you’re not wrong: He was in downtown Santa Cruz on Tuesday night, emceeing the latest Lookout trivia night. The crowd on hand has a richer vocabulary to show for it, among other things, with Wallace dropping some hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia on Abbott Square. That mouthful of a word is used denote the fear of ... LONG WORDS. Congrats to “Smarts and Crafts,” the winning team made up of Terrence Willett, Jenny Cross, John McKinley and Buff McKinley.

Guide to Open Farm Tours 2022: Get to know Santa Cruz County growers

(Via Open Farm Tours)

Inspired by the Open Studios Art Tour, which kicks off this weekend, the Open Farm Tours show kids — and adults — where foods like cheese and salsa start at locations around the Pajaro Valley. Check out Lily Belli’s guide to the 15 farms participating Oct. 8-9.

BBQueer Fest returns to spotlight queer artists of color

(Via Geneva Rico)

The event, kicking off Thursday and running into next week at venues in Watsonville and Santa Cruz, promises live dance, music and spoken word, plus a burlesque show and workshops including an anti-racism discussion, all featuring “a really beautiful lineup of artists,” curator Angela Chambers says. Wallace Baine has a preview here.

