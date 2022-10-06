Morning Lookout: All-in on Election 2022, Phil Gomez calls it quits and not-so-Merry Pranksters

Greetings, friends and neighbors! It is Thursday, Oct. 6, and the Santa Cruz County forecast is for sunny and 80s in the mountains and another foggy morning giving way to sun and temps in the 60s and 70s closer to the bay.

With just over a month until Election Day, we’ve launched your go-to spot for coverage of the candidates and measures you’ll see on your ballot: On the Campaign Trail will be continuously updated with news, notes, quotes and more. Lookout founder and CEO Ken Doctor outlines all our Election 2022 plans, including three upcoming candidate forums, in a companion letter. And you can sign up for text alerts on all of it right here.

One person you won’t see covering Santa Cruz County election news this year? That would be Phil Gomez, as the gloriously mustachioed KSBW-TV newsman is heading off into retirement in Aptos — “I’m nervous,” he tells Wallace Baine, but says he’s ready to leave the daily deadline grind behind.

And in our Community Voices opinion section, Evan Quarnstrom writes about what he has learned about his late father, Dean, via his writing — including about Dean Quarnstrom’s time in the orbit of counterculture heroes the Merry Pranksters.

On the Campaign Trail: Inside Election 2022 in Santa Cruz County

A roundup of news, notes, quotes and more on the candidates and measures up and down the ballot around Santa Cruz County in Election 2022, with Thursday’s updates including the race for Capitola City Council, county supervisor candidates and thoughts from a Watsonville City Council member. Check it all out here.

➤ LOOKOUT ELECTIONS 2022: Three candidate forums, On the Campaign Trail, Access Democracy and deep looks at candidates and measures (Lookout founder and CEO Ken Doctor)

The ’Stache goes off into the sunset: After 40 years, KSBW’s Phil Gomez retires from TV news

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Phil Gomez has been a fixture and a comfort for Santa Cruz County viewers during his decades at KSBW-TV, and while he says, “I’m scared. I’m nervous. I don’t know what to expect” about stepping away, he’s plenty ready to trade in the deadline grind for a chill Aptos retirement. Wallace Baine on a local legend.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: Find all of his columns in one place

