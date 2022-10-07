Morning Lookout: Dutra accused of abuse; Eaters Digest and Soquel High’s multicultural ‘home’

Good morning, Lookout friends. It is Friday, Oct. 7, and it’s a rinse-and-repeat forecast for Santa Cruz County — highs in the 60s and 70s under sunny skies near the bay once the marine layer pulls back, temps approaching 90 in the mountains.

A developing story this Friday morning involves Jimmy Dutra, a Watsonville City Council member and candidate for 4th District County Supervisor, who was accused in a civil filing this week of sexual abuse of a minor. In a statement, Dutra says the “accusations are baseless and made solely to tarnish my reputation and campaign.”

We’ve got more news and notes on Election 2022 around the county in On the Campaign Trail, just updated with notes on a ballot measure in the Santa Cruz Mountains and check-ins with supervisor candidates Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson. And you can sign up for text alerts on all of it right here.

Friday means Eaters Digest here at Lookout, and Lily Belli’s latest stroll through the local food and drink scene includes a trip to the new Ivéta outpost downtown and word of a popular food blogger paying us a visit. Don’t forget to check out Lily’s guide to Open Farm Tours, happening this weekend.

And in Soquel, Hillary Ojeda sits in on a gathering of the Soquel High Multicultural Club, which one student leader called “a home base for me in high school.”

In a filing in Santa Cruz Superior Court this week, Jimmy Dutra is accused of abuse in Los Angeles in 2005, when Dutra was 30 and plaintiff Stephen Siefke was 12. Dutra, a member of the Watsonville City Council, issued a statement saying the case, filed just before early voting for the 4th District County Supervisor seat begins, is without merit. Get details here.

Ivéta goes upscale with new downtown restaurant and Smitten Kitchen comes to Santa Cruz

In this edition of Eaters Digest: Ivéta Downtown opened this week on south Pacific Avenue with an elegant lunch and dinner menu, Deb Perelman of Smitten Kitchen has a Santa Cruz tour date and the best Oktoberfest in the county. Lily Belli serves it up.

