Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
A 2019 rendering of the La Bahia Hotel project along Beach Street in Santa Cruz.
(Via Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects)
Latest News

Sunday Reads: Revisiting ‘80s Santa Cruz predictions and the importance of succulents

Share
Santa Cruz Puzzle Center promo
Sunday Reads puzzle
10 hot jobs PROMOTED CONTENT ROADBLOCK (October 9, 2022)

Hindsight 2050: Revisiting 1980s Santa Cruz predictions casts doubt on current prognostications

A model of downtown Santa Cruz, including projects underway or proposed for the area around Front Street.
(Wallace Baine / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A look back at what Santa Cruzans foresaw in 1985 for the city and county is instructive — they were right on the affordability challenges that are a stark reality of 2022, less so about an “inevitable” commuter train from the Bay Area. With Santa Cruz in the midst of enormous development, it’s all a reminder about how slippery the future is. Wallace Baine lays it out in his Sunday column.

MORE ON SANTA CRUZ DEVELOPMENT: Six Blocks: Downtown redo aims for 1,000s of new residents, 6 multistory buildings — and revived riverfront (Lookout)
AND AROUND THE COUNTY: As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County (Lookout)

Five Branches University PROMOTED CONTENT ROADBLOCK (An introduction to traditional Chinese medicine)

Stop watering your cactus! Why succulents matter and how to stop killing them

An example of drought-tolerant landscaping full of cacti and succulents at the UCSC Arboretum.
(Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Martin Quigley, director of UC Santa Cruz’s Arboretum & Botanic Garden, is back with more tips on climate-friendly planting. This time, he tackles succulents, everyone’s favorite office and garden plant, and outlines why they are excellent choices for our Mediterranean climate. And he takes us backstage at the Arb to show us how he “makes” plant babies. You can do it, too. Check out his latest video for our Community Voices section.

MORE FROM MARTIN: It’s all about sex! You dress for our weather — buy plants for our climate, too (Lookout’s Community Voices)

Santa Cruz County Obituaries

In Case You Missed It

Button CTA to become a Lookout member

Latest NewsSunday Reads Archive

Past Newsletters