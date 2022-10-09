Sunday Reads: Revisiting ‘80s Santa Cruz predictions and the importance of succulents

Hindsight 2050: Revisiting 1980s Santa Cruz predictions casts doubt on current prognostications

(Wallace Baine / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A look back at what Santa Cruzans foresaw in 1985 for the city and county is instructive — they were right on the affordability challenges that are a stark reality of 2022, less so about an “inevitable” commuter train from the Bay Area. With Santa Cruz in the midst of enormous development, it’s all a reminder about how slippery the future is. Wallace Baine lays it out in his Sunday column.

Stop watering your cactus! Why succulents matter and how to stop killing them

(Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Martin Quigley, director of UC Santa Cruz’s Arboretum & Botanic Garden, is back with more tips on climate-friendly planting. This time, he tackles succulents, everyone’s favorite office and garden plant, and outlines why they are excellent choices for our Mediterranean climate. And he takes us backstage at the Arb to show us how he “makes” plant babies. You can do it, too. Check out his latest video for our Community Voices section.

