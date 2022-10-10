Morning Lookout: West Cliff project moves forward; a Q&A with ‘Wine Bible’ author

Hello again, dear readers! It is Monday, Oct. 10, and a foggy morning around Santa Cruz County is forecast to give way to a mostly sunny day, with highs ranging from the 60s to near 90.

First up we have the latest from Max Chun on a senior living facility proposed for near the surfer statue along West Cliff Drive. That project has gained narrow approval from Santa Cruz’s planning commission, though affordability and environmental concerns are on the minds of commissioners and neighbors alike.

Meanwhile, the author of “The Wine Bible” is coming to town to discuss the book’s latest edition, and Lily Belli caught up with Karen MacNeil to talk about how she sees her audience, what she’s learned along the way and more for another in our Lookout Q&A series.

And with less than a month to Election Day, Lookout has a finger on the pulse of races around the county in the form of On the Campaign Trail, continuously updated with news and notes. Monday’s update includes differences between Santa Cruz mayoral candidates and Fred Keeley’s endorsement dance with the District 3 county supervisor candidates.

Monday’s headlines also include Wallace Baine revisiting some 1980s Santa Cruz predictions and a Community Voices video on succulents, so c’mon along.

West Cliff assisted living project passes by slim margin; affordability main concern among ‘no’ votes

(Via City of Santa Cruz)

Does affordability apply to assisted living facilities? Not according to city regulations, but two Santa Cruz planning commissioners voted against the plan, citing those concerns. The proposal for a 76-unit senior living facility is moving forward, with issues including traffic and preserving monarch butterfly habitat part of the plan. Max Chun has details.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: How much opposition will there be to a senior living facility planned along West Cliff Drive? (Lookout)

‘Wine Bible’ author Karen MacNeil talks wine trends, history and mysteries

(Via Lowell Downey)

Now in its third edition, “The Wine Bible” is one of the best-selling books on wine of all time. Author Karen MacNeil comes to downtown’s Soif Wine Bar on Thursday at 7 p.m. in an event hosted by Bookshop Santa Cruz to celebrate the updated classic with local oenophiles. Get a preview in her Q&A with Lily Belli.

➤ LOCAL NEWSMAKERS IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Find all of our Lookout Q&As here

