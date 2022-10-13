Morning Lookout: A surf classic returns; Lookout forum puts candidates in focus

A pleasant good morning, friends and neighbors! It is Thursday, Oct. 13, and with the marine layer continuing to play peekaboo with us, Santa Cruz County has a mix of clouds and sun on tap and highs ranging from the 60s to around 80.

Hoping to paddle out on your own into the breaking waves of Lookout content? Just don’t drop in on anyone.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles | Obituaries

Thursday is a big day in Santa Cruz politics, with candidates for mayor and 3rd District county supervisor set to participate in a forum moderated by Lookout’s Community Voices editor, Jody K. Biehl, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Hotel Paradox. It’s free, and you can reserve your spot right here. And by way of preview, don’t miss Mark Conley’s look at the battle between Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson to define progressive in the supervisor race and Christopher Neely going deep on the contrasts between mayoral candidates Joy Schendledecker and Fred Keeley.

We’ve also hearing from the candidates for state Assembly District 28 — read on for how Liz Lawler and Gail Pellerin responded to two key questions. And there’s more news from local races in On the Campaign Trail, our continuously updated political catch-all.

Off the campaign trail, meanwhile, Mark Conley brings news from Steamer Lane, which will once again host the Cold Water Classic after a long layoff. “It’s pretty epic to have the Cold Water Classic back after all these years,” local legend Nat Young said of the competition’s return. “It’s been such a big part of the surf culture up here in Santa Cruz. The Lane is just such an amphitheater of a wave.”

And with how U.S. history is taught — not to mention those teaching it — under fire across the country, Hillary Ojeda spoke with one Santa Cruz teacher about how she’s approaching her job these days for another Lookout Q&A.

If that sounds like a lot, it is! So let’s get to all them headlines ...

Return of a Classic: The Cold Water, a longtime Santa Cruz surf tradition, is back from a seven-year slumber

(Via World Surf League / Rowland)

O’Neill and the World Surf League are dusting off the cobwebs on one of surfing’s top contest venues, Steamer Lane. For many years Santa Cruz was a regular stop for surfing’s elite-level competition, and it built a reputation as the quintessential surfing amphitheater. Mark Conley has the details.

➤ THE COMEBACK KID: Santa Cruz surfer Nat Young scratches back onto the world tour in honor of his mom (Lookout)

Cutting through the ‘style differences’: Kalantari-Johnson, Cummings in a battle for what defines progressive

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In many ways, the battle between Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson and Justin Cummings for 3rd District county supervisor is helping define the modern makeup of Santa Cruz’s progressiveness, and whom the voters choose will ultimately help shape the story of its future. Homelessness, affordability, public safety and more are issues that drive their campaigns — but it’s also their style and pace that differentiates them. Dig in with Mark Conley.

➤ RACE FOR SANTA CRUZ MAYOR: Joy and Fred: A mayor’s race in high contrast (Lookout)

High tide for local news this Thursday morning. And it won’t ebb much as the day goes along, what with another edition of Wallace Baine’s Weekender among the goodies in our Lookout pipeline. You can sign up for that and all of our newsletters, plus breaking news alerts, by clicking here, and don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

With everything that’s afoot in Santa Cruz County, what better time than now to get on board with trustworthy, independent journalism? Our content isn’t possible without community support — so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Keep it real this Thursday — I’ll see you next time.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz