Sunday Reads: A Santa Cruz-sized Chase Center and mayoral candidates make their cases

A mini Chase Center for Santa Cruz, marrying the Sea Dubs and performing arts?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

After a decade in Kaiser Permanente Arena, the Warriors are planning for a new downtown home. And they are already working with the Santa Cruz Symphony on how to create a place for hoops — and as many as 100 nights of arts and entertainment a year. What’s the vision — and the work ahead? Click here for Wallace Baine’s Sunday column.

Fred Keeley for mayor: I have the experience, relationships and know-how to take on Santa Cruz’s pressing issues

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Fred Keeley has worked to better our community for 44 years. He has served as county supervisor, county treasurer, state legislator and on numerous countywide task forces. He’s also a professor, a member of numerous local nonprofit boards and the largest Democratic fundraiser in the region. He’s a man with connections, experience and plans. Here, he explains how, if chosen as the city’s first directly elected mayor, he will tackle homelessness, affordable housing (hint: it’s a bond measure), neighborhood integrity and water issues. He also offers key ways his thinking differs from his opponent’s. Keeley makes his case in a Community Voices opinion piece.

Joy Schendledecker for mayor: Santa Cruz needs truly progressive ideas and a mayor who will fight for justice in housing, jobs and the environment

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Joy Schendledecker is a community organizer, member of the Santa Cruz chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, co-founder of Santa Cruz Cares and Sanitation for the People, as well as an artist and a mother of two teens. Her leadership skills, she says, are “generally not recognized in our culture” and include grassroots organizing and neighborhood consensus-building and care work for family and community. She believes Santa Cruz needs new ideas and to elect someone who is rooted in the community she represents: the underpaid and overworked, tenants, workers and unions, families, elders, people with disabilities, our LGBTQIA+ community, students and young people. Schendledecker makes her case in a Community Voices opinion piece.

