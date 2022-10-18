Morning Lookout: Measures N and O take the stage; physical therapy meets virtual reality

A good morning to you, Santa Cruz County friends and neighbors. It is Tuesday, Oct. 18, and we’re in for a mix of sun and clouds as the day goes on, with temps ranging from the 60s to the 80s.

The second in our series of Lookout election forums took place Monday night at Hotel Paradox, with two key ballot propositions facing voters in the city of Santa Cruz taking the spotlight. Our On the Campaign Trail feature has more on the debate between those on both sides of Measure N, and on how those for and against Measure O framed their arguments. Read on for early analysis, and keep it tuned to Lookout for more coverage. Another forum is ahead next Monday, Oct. 24, featuring candidates for Santa Cruz City Council and state Assembly District 28 — register here for the free in-person event at the Paradox or virtually via Zoom.

Our first forum last week included the candidates vying to become 3rd District county supervisor, and we’ve got op-eds from Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson in our Community Voices opinion section.

On the non-election front, Thomas Sawano checks in with Michael Powell, one of a trio of UC Santa Cruz alums behind Immergo Labs, which is aiming to change the face of physical therapy and capitalize on the move to telehealth with a virtual reality option.

We’ve also got the latest local COVID numbers and news on the strike by Santa Cruz city workers, so come along as we hit the headlines.

On the Campaign Trail: Forum puts Measure N, Measure O in spotlight

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Get the early analysis on what went down Monday night as those for and against Measure N and Measure O took to the Hotel Paradox stage in a forum moderated by Lookout’s Wallace Baine. All that plus looking ahead to a Tuesday fire town hall and a Wednesday Watsonville gathering in On the Campaign Trail.

➤ MORE ON MEASURE N: Measure N’s empty home tax: Is new tool aiming to boost affordability handy or flawed? (Lookout)

➤ MORE ON MEASURE O: A lot of disagreement: Measure O galvanizes competing visions of downtown Santa Cruz (Lookout)

A marriage of virtual reality and physical therapy: Immergo Labs emerges from its UCSC roots

The COVID-19 pandemic has uncorked the genie from the bottle on telehealth. UC Santa Cruz alums Aviv Elor, Ash Robbins and Michael Powell are bringing physical therapy to your home via their virtual reality telehealth platform, Immergo VR. Here’s Thomas Sawano’s Q&A with Powell.

➤ LOCAL NEWSMAKERS IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Find more Lookout Q&As here

