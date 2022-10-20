Morning Lookout: Santa Cruz strike over; introducing Lookout editorials

Greetings and salutations, Lookout fam! It’s Thursday, Oct. 20, and Santa Cruz County will again mix sun and clouds, with highs ranging from around 90 in the mountains to 70s closer to the bay.

We’ll start this morning with the news that the City of Santa Cruz has reached a tentative deal with union-represented city workers, who are now off the picket lines. Max Chun has the details, including on next steps for SEIU Local 521.

We’ve reported a lot recently on pesticide use in the Pajaro Valley, particularly around schools and neighborhoods, and that’s the subject for the debut editorial from Lookout, which you’ll find below. We aim to weigh in on the most compelling issues and decisions of the day, including with endorsements as the Nov. 8 election draws closer. Read more here from Lookout founder Ken Doctor on our process and goals.

Speaking of politics, Max introduces us to the three candidates for the Santa Cruz City Council District 4 seat. Greg Hyver, Hector Marin and Scott Newsome are all newcomers to seeking public office, and you can see them in person or via Zoom in our next candidate forum, set for Monday at Hotel Paradox. Reserve your spot here.

And both sides in one of the key ballot propositions facing voters in the city of Santa Cruz are making their cases in Community Voices op-eds, so read on for opinions on Measure N.

The Thursday headlines also include an update from Mark Conley on the push to change farming practices in the Pajaro Valley — let’s take a look, shall we?

Santa Cruz city workers reach tentative agreement, end first strike in city history

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The first strike in Santa Cruz city history came to an end Wednesday night, with the SEIU-represented city workers reaching a tentative agreement with the City of Santa Cruz. They will vote to ratify the agreement on Friday. Get the details from Max Chun.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Santa Cruz city workers head to picket lines after rejecting deal (Lookout)

A Lookout View: It’s 2022; we need to stop spraying pesticides around our children and schools

Would residents of Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley or Aptos allow pesticides to be sprayed next to their kids’ schools? It’s time for Santa Cruz County to recognize the health dangers of South County pesticide spraying. Read Lookout’s debut editorial.

➤ INTRODUCING EDITORIALS: Lookout founder Ken Doctor details the editorial process and goals

