Morning Lookout: County fair fireworks, bluefin bonanza and candidate forum analysis

Hello again, folks. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 26, and a chilly start around Santa Cruz County should give way to a fine fall day, with highs in the 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Looking for a shortcut on the path to Lookout’s latest? Got one for you.

With Wallace Baine’s Friday story on disarray at the Santa Cruz County Fair still reverberating, he covered Tuesday’s meeting of the fair board — and there were definitely some fireworks as supporters of ousted CEO Dave Kegebein said their piece.

We’ve also got a breakdown of Monday night’s Lookout candidate forum, with Max Chun, Christopher Neely and Mark Conley picking out key moments as hopefuls for Santa Cruz City Council and state Assembly District 28 chopped it up — all with video from Kevin Painchaud. (Find coverage of all of our Election 2022 forums right here.)

One of my favorite Twitter follows witnessed a whaleapalooza off West Cliff Drive on Tuesday, and that’s not all that’s out in Monterey Bay right now: Local anglers are seeing an “unprecedented” run of bluefin tuna, Lily Belli reports in her latest newsletter. And in case you missed it, Lily also looked at a plan that could see the downtown Santa Cruz farmers market and the library swapping places.

Before we hit the headlines, though, Lookout founder Ken Doctor is along with a recap of the season’s final Lookout trivia night, held Tuesday at Abbott Square downtown.

A crowd of three dozen braved the October chill for Wallace Baine’s Halloween trivia contest. It was the team of Artificial Hipsters that aced the last runoff question to win. In second place: Let Me Google That For You, followed by Harper of Hobgoblins and New Moon Earthquake, the best ad hoc name of the night given the day’s 5.1 temblor.

The winners with Wallace Baine.

The question: In the movie “Chasing Mavericks,” a young Jay Moriarity works at which Santa Cruz shop? (Answer below, as you noodle.)

The winners took home a varied grab bag of prizes from CineLux movie tickets to Pacific Cookie Company treats to Gilroy Gardens passes. We thank all the attendees, appropriately costumed or not, and here’s their roll call: the Artificial Hipsters, Translucent Baby, SMARTS & CRAFTS, Simply the Best and Yoga Sealions.

Dr. Einstein, aka Wallace Baine, served up his usual wide variety of Santa Cruz, movie and historical stumpers in the evening put together by Lookouters Jamie Garfield (banana) and Ashley Holmes (pickle). Rounding out the crew: Max Chun, Christopher Neely and Ken Doctor.

(Answer to the question: Pleasure Pizza, in the movie and in Moriarity’s real life.)

We’ll be back with trivia when the new year turns warm. Thanks to all who participated in 2022.

Now, about those headlines ...

Dave Kegebein supporters show up in force, calling fair firing ‘disgraceful’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Tuesday’s meeting of the Santa Cruz County Fair board of directors drew more than 70 people, many of whom decried the state-driven termination of the fair’s longtime CEO. “What is the role of the governor and the CDFA in taking control of the Santa Cruz County Fair?” asked Dennis Osmer, former Watsonville mayor, as talk of reprisal hung in the air. Wallace Baine reports on the scene.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: After firing CEO, new Santa Cruz County Fair terminations add to disarray

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lookout’s final forum of election season went down Monday night at Hotel Paradox, with District 4 council candidates Greg Hyver, Hector Marin and Scott Newsome, District 6 council hopefuls Renée Golder and Sean Maxwell and state Assembly District 28 foes Liz Lawler and Gail Pellerin mixing it up on the issues. Our correspondents sift through the highlights.

➤ MORE: Coverage of all of Lookout’s Election 2022 forums

