Morning Lookout: Keeley’s downtown reset, council candidates’ op-eds, UCSC student prez out

Top o’ the morning to you, dear readers! It is Thursday, Oct. 27, forecast to be another nice one after a brisk start, with mostly sunny skies and highs from the 60s into the 70s across Santa Cruz County. And it’s a little ways off, but with some chance of precipitation next week, now’s a good time to limber up for some rain dances.

Want to waltz right to the day’s top Lookout stories? Cut a rug this way.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles | Obituaries

Wednesday afternoon brought breaking stories of both the town and gown variety in Santa Cruz. On the politics front, Christopher Neely has the details on a proposal from mayoral hopeful Fred Keeley that would lower the height of buildings proposed downtown while boosting affordability requirements.

Up on the hill, meanwhile, members of UC Santa Cruz’s student government announced that they had gathered enough signatures to recall president Alfredo Gama Salmeron, whom they had accused of mismanaging the role among other complaints. Read on for details from Hillary Ojeda on how matters came to a head and what’s next.

Circling back to politics, we’ve got a healthy serving of opinion from our Community Voices section. Candidates for Santa Cruz City Council District 4 and District 6 each answered key questions from Lookout to help voters get to know them better (and if you are or know one of those voters, be sure to check out coverage of our Monday forum involving all five of these candidates). And Lookout’s editorial board has weighed in with an endorsement on Measure O, one of the key propositions on the ballot in Santa Cruz.

Headlines, we got ‘em.

12 stories? Keeley’s new plan would flip script on controversial Warriors-area downtown expansion vision

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Advanced by the Santa Cruz City Council in June, the downtown expansion plan’s proposal for 15- and 17-story towers has found few supporters in the city. Mayoral candidate Fred Keeley has unveiled a new proposal that he vows, if elected, to put on the city council agenda in January. The focus? Lower height, more affordability. Christopher Neely reports.

➤ MORE ON DEVELOPMENT: Six Blocks: Downtown redo aims for 1,000s of new residents, 6 multistory buildings — and revived riverfront

UC Santa Cruz students recall student body president Alfredo Gama Salmeron, name interim

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

UC Santa Cruz student body government members announced Wednesday that they had successfully recalled Student Union Assembly President Alfredo Gama Salmeron by gathering signatures from more than 5% of registered undergraduate students. Hillary Ojeda has details on the move and next steps.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Revolt against UC Santa Cruz student body president builds

Just like that, Thursday is off and running. With the weekend in sight, Wallace Baine will be along later with another edition of Weekender, his recommendation-packed stroll through Santa Cruz County’s arts and culture scene. Click over here to get that and all of our other newsletters, plus breaking news alerts, delivered right to you — and stay current with all the latest by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Community support is our bedrock here at Lookout, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member. And help spread the word about what we’re doing!

Courage, friends. Let’s go tame the Thursday beast.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz