Morning Lookout: Santa Cruz High reacts to shooter hoax, Eaters Digest and supes endorsement

Thursday was an emotional day for many of us as schools around Santa Cruz County went into lockdown after reports of an active shooter at Santa Cruz High. Officials quickly concluded that it was “likely a prank,” and students and parents gathered at the Depot Park reunification site described their feelings to Hillary Ojeda.

In happier news, Lily Belli delivers another mouth-watering Eaters Digest, including a longtime Thai fave now in residence at Bad Animal downtown. If you’re more the sweet-tooth type, the latest in our Farmers Market Fridays series is right up your alley, with Blaire Hobbs profiling Ashby Confections.

We’re less than two weeks away from Election Day so you know we have some politics coverage for you. With voters in the city of Santa Cruz set to decide on Measure O, Max Chun runs the numbers on what each outcome will mean for the number of parking spaces downtown. And the Lookout editorial board is out with another endorsement, this time in the race for 3rd District Santa Cruz County Supervisor.

Let’s get to it, shall we?

‘I just couldn’t breathe’: Santa Cruz High students, parents describe emotions in wake of active shooter hoax

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz High School families are breathing a sigh of relief after receiving confirmation that an active shooter alert on campus Thursday was a hoax. While the call was a false report, it left the community grateful for public safety responders and stressed about the well-being of their children. Hillary Ojeda reports.

➤ THURSDAY’S SCENE: Active shooter report at Santa Cruz High ‘likely a prank,’ officials say after lockdown

Hanloh’s electrifying Thai cuisine at Bad Animal, triple-gold chili and Halloweekend

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Hanloh chef Lalita Kaewsawang offers playful Thai cuisine as culinary artist-in-residence at Bad Animal in downtown Santa Cruz and East Side Eatery wins triple gold for the third year in a row at the Boardwalk’s Chili Cook-Off. Lily Belli delivers another delicious Eaters Digest.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: ‘Unprecedented’ bluefin tuna numbers, Chef’store opens and turkey concerns

