Morning Lookout: Watsonville’s high-stakes measures; campaign updates, candidate op-eds & Halloween

Good morning, everyone! It is Tuesday, Nov. 1, and showers are on the menu for Santa Cruz County as we head into a new month, peaking during the middle of the day and lingering into Wednesday as temps hover in the 50s and low 60s.

With Election Day just a week off, we’re going full bore on races around the county. First up is Mark Conley, who has a deep dive on Measures Q and S, the ballot propositions featuring competing visions for the future of Watsonville.

We’ve also got some updates in our On the Campaign Trail feature, including candidates for Cabrillo College trustee dropping out, Santa Cruz City Council candidate Hector Marin discussing a February arrest and some perspective from Santa Cruz mayoral hopeful Fred Keeley. And with a seat up for grabs on the San Lorenzo Unified School District board of trustees, we get answers from both candidates on their priorities.

If you’re hoping to hear from candidates in their own words as you prepare to cast your vote, our Community Voices opinion section has you covered. New this Tuesday are op-eds from the two candidates for 4th District Santa Cruz County Supervisor, the three men vying for two seats on the Scotts Valley City Council, the five hopefuls for three spots on the Capitola City Council and one of the candidates in the lone contested race for the Watsonville City Council.

Our headlines also include another threat that put Santa Cruz High School on edge, so let’s take a look.

Farmland vs. families? Rancor over Watsonville’s future divides along lines of age, equity, an agrarian ideal

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

For the longtime Watsonville folks who support Measure Q, which would keep the urban limit line as it is for two more decades, Pajaro Valley soil is not something worth messing with, imperfections and all. Those among the younger, more diverse population who support Measure S believe the city’s affordability crisis might require more flexibility for growth over that span. Will young voters turn out for S? Will Q supporters convince enough voters there is a real fear of “sprawl” and of Watsonville “turning into San Jose”? Mark Conley digs in.

➤ MORE FROM WATSONVILLE: Organic’s big South County moment: Might school-zone pesticide switch provide momentum for change? (Lookout)

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

With voting well underway and Election Day nearing, the latest news and notes include who’s not on the ballot anymore, Santa Cruz City Council candidate Hector Marin on his February arrest and Santa Cruz mayor hopeful Fred Keeley getting philosophical. Read it all here.

➤ ELECTION 2022: Find all of Lookout’s coverage in one spot

Lots of good stuff as November dawns, particularly for all you politics junkies. There’s more of that coming from Lookout, of course, plus a change of pace with a downtown Halloween photo gallery from Kevin Painchaud and Lily Belli’s latest food and drink newsletter on the menu for later Tuesday. You can get Lily delivered right to you and sign up for breaking news alerts by clicking right here, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay current.

