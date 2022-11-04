Morning Lookout: Spotlight on ‘reunification therapy,’ Eaters Digest and coffee for a cause

Hello again, friends and neighbors. It’s Friday, Nov. 4, and a mostly sunny day is ahead around Santa Cruz County, with highs mainly in the 60s, before we hit a cloudy stretch with rain possible well into next week.

Local officials are seeking answers after a video showing the violent removal of two children from a Westside home went viral, with Santa Cruz County Supervisor Ryan Coonerty and Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner holding a news conference there Thursday. Christopher Neely was on hand and has details on the controversial process known as “reunification therapy.”

Friday around these parts means Eaters Digest, and Lily Belli has the goods on a stellar local salami, weekend wine happenings and an upcoming event that will wow beer nerds. We’ve also got another installment of our Farmers Market Fridays series, with Thomas Sawano profiling Three Americas coffee.

It wouldn’t be a day that ends in y without something on local politics, and our Community Voices opinion section has an op-ed from downtown business owner Zach Davis outlining his and others’ opposition to Measure O. And on the education front, candidates for the Happy Valley Elementary School District board answered our questions about their priorities and concerns.

Another packed set of headlines also includes Weekender, Wallace Baine’s recommendation-laden jaunt through Santa Cruz County’s arts and culture scene, so let’s hop to it.

After violent video goes viral, Coonerty, Brunner seek answers on court-ordered ‘reunification therapy’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A violent viral video showing the forced removal of two Santa Cruz children from their home on Oct. 20 has left many in the community searching for answers. The catch? The removal was ordered by a Santa Cruz County Superior Court judge. Christopher Neely has more.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Instagram video showing alleged forcible removal of kids from Santa Cruz home prompts furor (Lookout)

Sensational local salami, special wine events and a lambic extravaganza at Lúpulo

San Juan Bautista-based Foustman’s Salami takes Italian dry to a new level, Rootstock and Wine & Roses celebrate local wine this Saturday and Gueuzerie Tilquin takes over Lúpulo in Santa Cruz next weekend. Get all that and then some in Lily Belli’s latest Eaters Digest.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: Find all of Lookout’s food & drink coverage in one spot

