Morning Lookout: Ousted county fair CEO speaks, CSUMB’s new president and opinion aplenty

We’re revving up this Monday with a pair of Lookout Q&As. Wallace Baine talked to Dave Kegebein, who was fired last month as CEO of the Santa Cruz County Fair, about his ouster and what his next moves might be.

From the world of higher ed, meanwhile, Vanya Quiñones spoke with Hillary Ojeda about taking over as president of Cal State Monterey Bay and what her plans are for the institution as she navigates the challenges of the moment.

We also have a pair of op-eds from our Community Voices opinion section, with activists Lynda Marín and Ami Chen Mills taking issue with recent Lookout endorsements and writing about elevating progressive voices, and UC Santa Cruz lecturer Josh Brahinsky weighing in on Measure O.

The Monday headlines also include Wallace’s look at Santa Cruz’s coming experiment with a directly elected mayor, so please come along.

Still putting up fair holiday lights, Dave Kegebein talks about his stunning firing — and future plans

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“I don’t want people to think I was trying to steal from the fairgrounds,” Dave Kegebein says in a Q&A in the wake of his October ouster as head of the Santa Cruz County Fair. “It’s the loss of focus on the big picture, which is sometimes astounding.” Read what he told Wallace Baine.

New Cal State Monterey Bay prez Vanya Quiñones talks about student growth, equity ... and a cute cow

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Cal State University Monterey Bay President Vanya Quiñones has plans to increase enrollment, expand academic programs and make an impact on students’ lives. Originally from Puerto Rico, she comes most recently from New York to lead CSUMB through ambitious plans. Here’s her Q&A with Hillary Ojeda.

