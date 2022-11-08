Morning Lookout: Election Day, Cabrillo-coach dispute, Manresa Bread Q&A and Jackson Browne

Hello again, dear readers! It is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the Election Day forecast is a rainy one across Santa Cruz County, with precipitation continuing into the evening and temps in the 50s. The return of the wet stuff is most welcome, of course, but give yourself a little extra time if you’re heading out, and please, slow down and turn on those headlights if you’re behind the wheel.

Bob Kittle is on the ballot for a number of voters in Santa Cruz County even though he has dropped out of the race for Cabrillo College trustee — and he speaks to Lookout in an effort to clear his name after the college terminated him as baseball coach in June.

While the next legal step for Kittle doesn’t come until January, a Santa Cruz court will be the scene this week in a property dispute involving singer-songwriter Jackson Browne. It’s over properties on Porter Gulch Road in Aptos, Max Chun reports, and the matter could be resolved soon.

A court case involving UC Santa Cruz’s Student Housing West could also be reaching the end stages, and Hillary Ojeda has an update on where a challenge to the project by an environmental advocacy group stands.

On the lower Westside, meanwhile, renowned bakery Manresa Bread is open at last, and Lily Belli is along with a Q&A with founder and head baker Avery Ruzicka (not to mention tasting notes on some of the goodies you’ll find there).

Our headlines also include an opinion piece from local writer Claudia Sternbach on Ye and the rising wave of antisemitism

Basebrawl at Cabrillo: Ousted college coach Bob Kittle speaks out about firing, run for trustee spot

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Bob Kittle and the Cabrillo College administration have fought a unique battle this fall — one that will end up in Santa Cruz Superior Court on Jan. 10. It began with his termination in June, which stemmed from what he says was an investigation into on-campus alcohol and COVID-19 safety protocols. It ramped up with his short bid for a position on the same governing board that fired him. His name — one he said he hopes to clear by talking to Lookout — remains on the ballot. Mark Conley and Hillary Ojeda report.

‘We’re not a rocketship to Mars; we’re a bakery’: Acclaimed Manresa Bread opens on the Westside

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruzan Avery Ruzicka, Manresa Bread’s founder and head baker, brings the bakery to the Westside, joining outposts in Los Gatos, Los Altos, Campbell and Palo Alto. Along with Companion and Kelly’s French Bakery, that makes the Westside the epicenter of contemporary bread-making locally. Read Ruzicka’s Q&A with Lily Belli.

