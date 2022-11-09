Morning Lookout: Digesting Santa Cruz County election results; bad news on Manresa and crabs

Top o’ the morning to you, Santa Cruz County! It’s Wednesday, Nov. 9, and lingering rain is possible in the morning before giving way to a mostly sunny day with highs reaching into the 50s.

Got the urge to explore Lookout on your own? Do it.

JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion | Events | Guides | Puzzles | Obituaries

It’s all Election 2022 coverage off the bat, with Lookout’s team of correspondents and editors burning the midnight oil to stay on top of the latest vote tallies. After an update just before 2 a.m. from the Santa Cruz County Clerk’s office, we’re not expecting another set of numbers until Friday, but we’ve got plenty of news and analysis to keep you busy, and more on the way.

Among the coverage you’ll find if you keep reading:



Election Central, which covers what looks to have been an unexpectedly decisive Election Day, including Fred Keeley’s romp in the Santa Cruz mayor’s race, a decisive loss for the Measure N empty home tax and big wins for state Assembly candidates Gail Pellerin and Dawn Addis.

An easy-to-digest compilation of charts with vote counts up and down the ballot, from those Assembly races to a pair of Santa Cruz County Supervisor contests, city council races in Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Scotts Valley and Capitola, ballot measures around the county and school board, fire district, water district and more.

Stories from the key races as our correspondents worked the phones and election-night parties.

Important to note here that we couldn’t have mounted this exhaustive coverage without the support of our Lookout members, so an enormous thank-you to each and every one of you. And if you’re not a member, now’s the time to get on the bandwagon with our special $99 election-season offer.

And as I said earlier, there’s more news and analysis coming as we sort through the numbers, so keep it tuned to Lookout.

Naturally, the Wednesday headlines are election-heavy, but if you’re looking for a palate-cleanser in the form of Lily Belli’s latest on the Santa Cruz County food and drink scene, well, we’ve got that, too. Let’s consume.

Election Central: The likely winners, and the races on the edge

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Get up to speed with races up and down the ticket in Santa Cruz County and beyond, with reporting and analysis from our correspondents and editors, photos and video from Kevin Painchaud and much more as we digest Election 2022. Find it all here.

➤ SANTA CRUZ MAYOR: Fred Keeley to become first four-year major of Santa Cruz

➤ SANTA CRUZ CITY COUNCIL: Scott Newsome well ahead in District 4 race

➤ SANTA CRUZ CITY COUNCIL: Renée Golder holds strong lead over Sean Maxwell in Westside’s District 6 race

With 32,500 votes in, Keeley, Kalantari-Johnson, Hernandez, Newsome and Golder ahead

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

If you’re looking for results from a specific race, we’ve got charts tracking all the numbers up and down the ballot around Santa Cruz County. Get an eyeful of the latest vote totals here.

➤ ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 28: Gail Pellerin appears headed for a win over Liz Lawler

➤ ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 30: Dawn Addis leads big against Vicki Nohrden

Democracy in action, right? I’ve given you plenty to peruse on this morning after the night before, but fear not: Lookout has more news and analysis coming your way. Keep tabs by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and don’t forget that you can sign up for breaking news alerts and our other newsletters by clicking right here.

None of this is possible without community support — so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Have an excellent Wednesday!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz