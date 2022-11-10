Morning Lookout: Coho in Mill Creek, Jackson Browne case continues & our ‘Bay of Life’

Greetings, all. It is Thursday, Nov. 10, and a chilly start is forecast to give way to plentiful sunshine around Santa Cruz County, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Coho salmon have appeared in Mill Creek less than a year after the removal of a dam in the San Vicente Redwoods stream, and conservationists and ecologists are stunned and thrilled. They’re “starting to see change in a really positive way,” one tells Kate Hull.

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne is embroiled in a dispute centered around his Aptos property, and with the plaintiffs calling witnesses, the case is expected to wrap up next week, Max Chun reports.

The Monterey Bay area at large is the muse for Santa Cruz photographer Frans Lanting and writer Chris Eckstrom, whose “Bay of Life” project documents our region’s recovery from ecological collapse to biodiversity hotspot. Lanting and Eckstrom have a show coming Saturday at the Rio (and an exhibition opening at the Museum of Art & History in January), and Wallace Baine has a preview.

And in our Community Voices opinion section, writer Jeanette Prather details recent run-ins with distracted drivers and pleads with all of us who spend time behind the wheel to ignore phones and pets and keep the focus on the road.

The Thursday headlines also include an update on last week’s inmate death at Santa Cruz County Main Jail and the latest election vote tallies, so let’s dive in.

Little fish, big splash: Coho salmon’s Mill Creek debut stuns conservationists

(Via Ian Bornarth)

Coho salmon have been documented for the first time in Mill Creek, to the surprise of ecologists and conservationists alike. Their appearance in the San Vicente Redwoods stream comes just one year after the removal of the Mill Creek dam. Kate Hull has the story.

➤ FROM 2021: Removal of 100-year-old dam in Santa Cruz Mountains a ‘win-win’ for coho salmon and Davenport residents

Is it me or is distracted driving on the rise? I’ve been rear-ended three times in Santa Cruz this year

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

I’ve been rear-ended three times since February in Santa Cruz, Jeanette Prather writes. She says she’s getting used to the sound of metal slamming into her bumper, which is disturbing and unacceptable. People need to stop texting, driving with pets and not paying attention to the road. Read her Community Voices opinion piece here.

➤ HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send us a letter to the editor

