Morning Lookout: Santa Cruz surfing’s aerial pioneer lives in a van on the Westside

If you thought you knew a little something about Santa Cruz’s rich surf and skate history, but don’t know the name Kevin Reed, you’re not alone. Reed was ahead of his time in the 70s and 80s when he pioneered skate-inspired aerial maneuvers in the water that are now mandatory for any budding surf star. Reed’s life has been a challenge and his legacy a tangled one. But he and his wife were able to drive the mini-van they live in near Steamer Lane to Southern California on Thursday to watch Reed be inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame. I was lucky enough to talk to them both, and many others, ahead of the big night.

Will grad students strike at UC Santa Cruz on Monday? Research labs will be empty and classes will be canceled if the UC and the union representing 48,000 graduate student workers don’t reach an agreement by then. Hillary Ojeda spoke to UCSC students and faculty about the strike preparations.

A subcommittee of the Cabrillo College Board of Trustees said it recommends that the board change the college’s name. The Board of Trustees will vote on changing the name on Monday at its regular board meeting, Hillary reports.

In Lily’s Eater’s Digest, you will learn about Glaum Egg Ranch’s egg-cellent vending machine and other local goodies at the barn store, and Kate Hull tells us about farmers’ market cult favorite Laundromat Bagels.

Kevin Reed’s radical ride: Legendary anti-hero of Santa Cruz surf, skate scene getting his belated due

Kevin Reed in the place he made early aerial surfing history at Steamer Lane. (Via Ian Bornarth)

Born into a troubled home life, the Santa Cruz legend dubbed ‘Mr. Radical’ threw himself full speed into the natural playgrounds that surrounded him in the 1970s and 80s. His acumen and fearlessness gave him early notoriety, but he says that fame, fortune and accolades were never what he sought. My story and Kevin Painchaud’s great photos here.

UC Santa Cruz students, faculty prepare for systemwide strike

Members of the United Auto Worker union at UC Santa Cruz offer members strike force pay, on campus, on Nov. 10, 2022. They offer union members money in case the university withholds their pay during the strike, which is planned to start on Monday, Nov. 14. (Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Santa Cruz)

More than 2,000 UC Santa Cruz graduate student workers are preparing to go on strike on Monday as part of a UC system-wide job action that union organizers say could shut down research labs, cancel classes and suspend student grading. Hillary with the details here.

➤ MORE FROM UCSC UCSC inches closer to moving forward with controversial housing project

Late Friday afternoon, the county clerk’s office promises some updates on ballot counting. Stay tuned to our site, social channels and Lookout PM for those details.

