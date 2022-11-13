Sunday Reads: The Walt Whitman of Santa Cruz, pesticides near schools, surf and skate legend Kevin Reed

Santa Cruz’s Walt Whitman: Paul Lee’s legacy in Santa Cruz is immense, on campus and in town

Paul Lee didn’t last long on the faculty of UCSC. But the reach of his mind and his work are to be found everywhere in Santa Cruz, from our greenbelt, to the Homeless Garden Project, to the long-time Penny University. He came to Santa Cruz in 1966 and became a foundational figure in many organizations, an activist in a number of progressive movements, a mentor and father figure to some, an inspiration and moral lodestar to many more. His friends recall so much about him over the years – but especially those hugs. Read Wallace Baine’s Sunday column.

Ag companies regularly spray my neighborhood with pesticides; it’s time to make them stop

(Via Kathryn Mizuno)

Retired Watsonville teacher Kathryn Mizuno wants agricultural giants like Driscoll’s to be more accountable for the sort of pesticides they spray. She has lived in her current home since 2015, but only recently realized the amount of pesticides sprayed nearby. In September, the fields near her home got sprayed more than 20 times. This, she writes, must stop: “We should not be accepting the use of toxic chemicals as ‘conventional’ agriculture.” The Watsonville City Council does not yet have a date to discuss the pressing community issue. Click here for her full Community Voices opinion piece.

➤ BACKGROUND: Pressure building on pesticides, Driscoll’s says it will consider organic-only by schools (Lookout)

Kevin Reed’s radical ride: Legendary anti-hero of Santa Cruz surf, skate scene getting his belated due

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Born into a troubled home life, the Santa Cruz legend dubbed ‘Mr. Radical’ threw himself full speed into the natural playgrounds that surrounded him in the 1970s and 80s. His acumen and fearlessness gave him early notoriety, but he says that fame, fortune and accolades were never what he sought. Nonetheless, he was inducted into the Skateboarding Hall of Fame on Thursday night. He and his wife drove to the ceremony in the van they live in near Steamer Lane. Read Mark Conley’s story here.